An evening of Euro Dance Music Entertainment featuring Thomas Anders from Modern Talking with his live band & featuring Sabrina Salerno (Boys) & Precious Wilson (One Way ticket) accompanied by dancers! 3 hours of high energy music, featuring The Gentleman Of Music - Thomas Anders (original magnetic voice of Modern Talking) accompanied by the Modern Talking Band! So put your dancing shoes on and come on over for this historic night!

The Sport of Kings Theater offers an intimate concert experience with four levels of seating for 550 guests. Located on the 2nd floor of the Gulfstream Park Clubhouse, Sport of Kings is the perfect venue to see the show up close and personal. View the show in style from the VIP section including cocktail tables, beverages, and food service.

Age 21+ only - ID will be verified at the entrance.

TICKETS:

$100 - $150

Doors open at 7:00 PM

Show starts at 8:00 PM