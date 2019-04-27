Cool off during the summer at Gulfstream Park's newest event, Trackside Treats! On Saturday, August 3rd, from 12pm to 4pm, we are bringing together some of the best local and iconic ice cream vendors from Miami and Broward. Indulge in a variety of delicious frozen treats from five different vendors, all conveniently located in the breezeway. Come early and enjoy these sweet offerings while supplies last.

Event vendors: