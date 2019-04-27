Celebrate Father's Day at the track with a full day of live racing on Sunday, June 16. Enjoy a table in Ten Palms with endless dining and a complementary beer or mimosa!
$75 Per Person - Tax and gratuity not included.
Races start at 1:10 PM
Ten Palms Opens at 11:30 AM
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Sunday, June 16th
11:30 AM