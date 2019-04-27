Celebrate Mother's Day at the track with a full day of live racing on Sunday, May 12. Enjoy a table in Ten Palms with buffet dining included and a rose for the moms.
Celebrate Mother's day at the track with a full day of live racing. Enjoy a table in Ten Palms with buffet dining included and a rose for the moms. Tax and gratuity not included. Races start at 1:10 PM.
$75 Per Person - Tax and gratuity not included.
Races start at 1:10PM.
Ten Palms Opens at 11:30AM
LOCATION
Ten Palms | Gulfstream Park
DATE & TIME
Sunday, May 12th
11:30 AM