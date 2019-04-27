Step into our Tropical grove of enchantment and wonder every Friday night at Carousel Club! Starting July 5th, join us for an unforgettable Tropical Luau where magic and paradise collide. Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing evening filled with dazzling performances, captivating decor, and delightful surprises that will make your night truly magical.

Event Details:

Complimentary Admission RSVPs available

Stilt-Walker Performers

Captivating Activations

Jaw-Dropping Performers

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Spris Artisan Pizza and Los Altos Taqueria

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 12:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, Eastern Time

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Carousel Club

Walk Ups Welcome!

Should you have any questions, please contact us via email at hello@carouselclub.com. This event is rain or shine, All Sales Final.