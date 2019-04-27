Tropical Vibes Every Sunday Night!

Join us under the canopy at Carousel Club for an enchanting evening filled with tropical fun, delicious drinks, and great vibes! Starting at 5 PM, immerse yourself in our mystical jungle escape where the ambiance and flavors of Mules, Mojitos, and Margaritas take center stage.

Special Drink Offer:

Enjoy our signature Mules, Mojitos, and Margaritas starting at just $5!

Event Highlights:

When: Every Sunday Night

Time: Starting at 5 PM

Where: Carousel Club, your destination for an enchanted tropical jungle escape

Jungle Themed Decor and Activations

Whether you're looking to unwind after a long week or kickstart your next one with a tropical twist, Carousel Club's Tropical Vibes Sunday Night is the perfect place to be. Sip on refreshing cocktails, soak in the vibrant atmosphere, and let the tropical vibes carry you away in our Jungle oasis.

Don't miss out on this magical Sunday night experience! Part of our Welcome to the Jungle Series, running July 5th - Sep 1st! Grab your friends and join us for an unforgettable evening of drinks, music, and tropical enchantment!

RSVP now and get ready to vibe with us every Sunday night at Carousel Club!

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE

Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Spris Artisan Pizza and Los Altos Taqueria

DRESS CODE: Proper Dress Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.

DOORS: 9:00 PM, EST to 3:00 AM, EST

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue. Children accompanied by parents welcome before 7 PM.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!