Carousel Club's Winter Wonderland continues Friday, December 20th with our toy drive benefiting the Ronald McDonald House as well as the Miami Rescue Mission. Let's spread joy and make this holiday season memorable for those who may not have as much.

Friday
Dec
20
RSVP Now

Come join us at the Winter Wonderland Toy Drive at Carousel Club! Get ready to kick off the holiday season with a festive evening of fun and giving.

Bring new, unwrapped toys that will be donated to children in need with the Caring Place and the Miami Rescue Mission Broward Outreach Center. Let's spread joy and make this holiday season memorable for those who may not have as much. Donate an unwrapped toy and receive a free specialty cocktail.

Don't miss out on this incredible event! Join us at Carousel Club for a holiday event that will leave you feeling merry and fulfilled.

Event Details:

  • Donate a new, unwrapped toy and receive a free specialty cocktail

  • Half-priced specialty cocktails, house wine and select food items (4 PM - 7 PM)

  • Holiday Decor

For Table Reservations Requests, please CLICK HERE.
Enjoy cool cocktails, delicious eats, & exciting entertainment from day-to-night!

EATS BY: Smashies, Taquería Los Altos, and Spris Artisan Pizza
DRESS CODE: Proper Attire Required. Venue reserves the right to deny entry at doorman’s discretion.
DOORS: 2 PM, EST to 3 AM Eastern

Carousel Club is a 21+ venue after dark.

Start your magical journey by finding your way to Carousel Club, the most unique experience in the Hallandale Beach and Hollywood FL area. For more information, click here.

Walk Ups Welcome!

LOCATION
Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park

DATE & TIME
Friday, December 20
2 PM - 3 AM

