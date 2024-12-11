1/ST Racing
Monday
Jul
01
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 1 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Mondays in July - Monday Multiplier Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Mondays in July: Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Tuesday
Jul
02
Tuesdays in July Happy Day Hot Seats Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in July: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Wednesday
Jul
03
Wednesdays in July: $50K Ballin Out Bingo Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in July: $50K Ballin Out Bingo 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Thursday
Jul
04
Thursdays in July: Beach Day Giveaway Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in July: Beach Day Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Learn More
Friday
Jul
05
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 5 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Carry Back, 3YO, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $95,000
Carousel Club Welcome to the Jungle
Entertainment

Welcome to the Jungle at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Power Pick 3 Friday racing promo Gulfstream Park
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | FRIDAYS

Learn More
Fridays in July: 8X Pump Up the Points Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Fridays in July: 8X Pump Up the Points 10am - 4am

Learn More
Saturday
Jul
06
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 6 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Smile, 3YO&UP, 6 Furlongs / Dirt - $120,000
Soldier's Dancer Handicap, 3YO&UP, 1 M / Turf - $100,000
Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Mint to Be Saturdays at Carousel Club | Hallandale Beach, Miami
Entertainment

Mint to Be Saturdays at Carousel Club

Learn More
Bet & Get Gulfstream Park Racing Promo for April and May
Racing Promotion

BET & GET | SATURDAYS

Learn More
Racing Promotion

NATIONAL TREASURE T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

Learn More
Gulfstream Park Fan Day Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

GULFSTREAM PARK FAN DAY

Learn More
Saturdays in July: $130K Summer Road Trip Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in July: $130K Summer Road Trip Noon - 10pm

Learn More
Saturdays in July: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in July: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Learn More
Sunday
Jul
07
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 7 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
The Successful Native, 3YO&UP, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $75,000
Tropical Vibe Sundays Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Tropical Vibe Sundays

Learn MoreRSVP Now
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Learn More
Sunday, July 7: Tito's Vodka Giveaway 2pm - 8pm Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Sunday, July 7: Tito's Vodka Giveaway 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Sundays in July: 25X Fireworks Entries Casino Promo Gulfstream Park
Casino Promotion

Sundays in July: 25X Fireworks Entries 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Monday
Jul
08
Mondays in July - Monday Multiplier Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Mondays in July: Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Tuesday
Jul
09
Tuesdays in July Happy Day Hot Seats Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in July: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Wednesday
Jul
10
Wednesdays in July: $50K Ballin Out Bingo Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in July: $50K Ballin Out Bingo 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Thursday
Jul
11
Thursdays in July: Beach Day Giveaway Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in July: Beach Day Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Learn More
Friday
Jul
12
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 12 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Fuego Fridays presents Tropical Luau at Carousel Club
Entertainment

Tropical Luau Friday Nights

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Power Pick 3 Friday racing promo Gulfstream Park
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | FRIDAYS

Learn More
Fridays in July: 8X Pump Up the Points Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Fridays in July: 8X Pump Up the Points 10am - 4am

Learn More
Saturday
Jul
13
Saturday July 13 Azalea Stakes Gulfstream Park
Live Racing

Jul 13 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Azalea, 3YO / F, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $95,000
Mint to Be Saturdays at Carousel Club | Hallandale Beach, Miami
Entertainment

Mint to Be Saturdays at Carousel Club

Learn More
Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Bet & Get Gulfstream Park Racing Promo for April and May
Racing Promotion

BET & GET | SATURDAYS

Learn More
Saturdays in July: $130K Summer Road Trip Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in July: $130K Summer Road Trip Noon - 10pm

Learn More
Saturdays in July: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in July: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Learn More
Sunday
Jul
14
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 14 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Tropical Vibe Sundays Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Tropical Vibe Sundays

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Entertainment

Soccer Finals Watch Party at Carousel Club

Learn MoreGET TICKETS
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Learn More
Sundays in July: 25X Fireworks Entries Casino Promo Gulfstream Park
Casino Promotion

Sundays in July: 25X Fireworks Entries 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Monday
Jul
15
Mondays in July - Monday Multiplier Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Mondays in July: Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Tuesday
Jul
16
Tuesdays in July Happy Day Hot Seats Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in July: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Wednesday
Jul
17
Wednesdays in July: $50K Ballin Out Bingo Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in July: $50K Ballin Out Bingo 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Thursday
Jul
18
Thursdays in July: Beach Day Giveaway Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in July: Beach Day Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Learn More
Friday
Jul
19
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 19 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Fuego Fridays presents Tropical Luau at Carousel Club
Entertainment

Tropical Luau Friday Nights

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Power Pick 3 Friday racing promo Gulfstream Park
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | FRIDAYS

Learn More
Fridays in July: 8X Pump Up the Points Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Fridays in July: 8X Pump Up the Points 10am - 4am

Learn More
Saturday
Jul
20
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 20 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
The Tackleberry, 3YO&UP, 1 M / Dirt - $75,000
Entertainment

Haskell Stakes Watch Party

Learn MoreRSVP NOW
Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Colombian Independence Day at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Colombian Independence Day at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Bet & Get Gulfstream Park Racing Promo for April and May
Racing Promotion

BET & GET | SATURDAYS

Learn More
Saturdays in July: $130K Summer Road Trip Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in July: $130K Summer Road Trip Noon - 10pm

Learn More
Saturdays in July: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in July: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Learn More
Sunday
Jul
21
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 21 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Tropical Vibe Sundays Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Tropical Vibe Sundays

Learn MoreRSVP Now
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Learn More
Sundays in July: 25X Fireworks Entries Casino Promo Gulfstream Park
Casino Promotion

Sundays in July: 25X Fireworks Entries 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Monday
Jul
22
Mondays in July - Monday Multiplier Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Mondays in July: Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Tuesday
Jul
23
Tuesdays in July Happy Day Hot Seats Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in July: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Wednesday
Jul
24
Wednesdays in July: $50K Ballin Out Bingo Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in July: $50K Ballin Out Bingo 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Thursday
Jul
25
Thursdays in July: Beach Day Giveaway Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in July: Beach Day Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Learn More
Friday
Jul
26
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 26 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Fuego Fridays presents Tropical Luau at Carousel Club
Entertainment

Tropical Luau Friday Nights

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Power Pick 3 Friday racing promo Gulfstream Park
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | FRIDAYS

Learn More
Fridays in July: 8X Pump Up the Points Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Fridays in July: 8X Pump Up the Points 10am - 4am

Learn More
Saturday
Jul
27
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 27 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Taste at the Track Tacos and Tequila Gulfstream Park Event Sat July 27
Entertainment

Taste at the Track - Tacos & Tequila

Learn MoreGET TICKETS
Mint to Be Saturdays at Carousel Club | Hallandale Beach, Miami
Entertainment

Mint to Be Saturdays at Carousel Club

Learn More
Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Bet & Get Gulfstream Park Racing Promo for April and May
Racing Promotion

BET & GET | SATURDAYS

Learn More
Saturday, July 27: $35K Fireworks Giveaway Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturday, July 27: $35K Fireworks Giveaway Noon - 10pm

Learn More
Saturdays in July: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in July: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Learn More
Sunday
Jul
28
Royal Palm Meet 2024 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jul 28 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Tropical Vibe Sundays Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Tropical Vibe Sundays

Learn MoreRSVP Now
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Learn More
Sunday, July 28: Double Double - 2X Comp Point Multiplier Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Sunday, July 28: Double Double - 2X Comp Point Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Monday
Jul
29
Mondays in July - Monday Multiplier Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Mondays in July: Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Tuesday
Jul
30
Tuesdays in July Happy Day Hot Seats Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in July: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Wednesday
Jul
31
Wednesdays in July: $50K Ballin Out Bingo Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in July: $50K Ballin Out Bingo 2pm - 8pm

Learn More

Ticket Information

The Box Office is conveniently located at the North and South entrances to the Clubhouse next to the valet parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the Guest Services Desk inside Silks Simulcast Center.

Tickets are available for day of and advance race dates or events. Ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 954-457-6201 or on our Events page.

Hours of operation vary by season.

Get Tickets

Private Suites And Luxury Boxes

Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.

Luxury Boxes Include:

  • Clubhouse Access

  • Walk around tellers that come to your table

  • Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

  • Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240

Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.

Suites Include:

  • Club House Access

  • Private Wagering Machine

  • Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

  • Accommodates 10-35 guests

  • Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability

Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957

SUITES AND TERRACE BOXES

Luxury Suite

White Suite

Director’s Suite

Presidential Suite

TEN PALMS TERRACE BOX

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

Day at the Races
PACKAGES

For Groups of 15 or more

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax

Saturday & Sunday

$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax

The Day at the Races will continue to include all the traditional offerings:

Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).

Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.


Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.