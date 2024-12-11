Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes

Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.



Luxury Boxes Include:

Clubhouse Access

Walk around tellers that come to your table

Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240



Private Suites

Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.



Suites Include:

Club House Access

Private Wagering Machine

Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

Accommodates 10-35 guests

Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability



Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957