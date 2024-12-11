1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
Thursday
Aug
01
Thursdays in August: Cozy Up Bedding Giveaway
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in August: Cozy Up Bedding Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Friday
Aug
02
Royal Palm Meet 2024
Live Racing

Aug 2 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Fuego Fridays presents Tropical Luau at Carousel Club
Entertainment

Tropical Luau Friday Nights

Fridays in August: Mystery Wheel Multiplier
Casino Promotion

Fridays in August: Mystery Wheel Multiplier 10am - 4am

Saturday
Aug
03
Royal Palm Meet 2024
Live Racing

Aug 3 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Stakes:
Bear's Den, 3YO, 1 M / Turf - $95,000
Miss Gracie, 3YO / F, 1 M / Turf - $95,000
Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Jungle Boogie Saturday Nights

Saturdays in August: $130K Summer Road Trip
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in August: $130K Summer Road Trip Noon - 10pm

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Sunday
Aug
04
Royal Palm Meet 2024
Live Racing

Aug 4 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Tropical Vibe Sundays Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Tropical Vibe Sundays

August Sundays 25X Drive Into Fall Entries
Casino Promotion

Sundays in August: 25X Drive Into Fall Entries 10am - Midnight

Monday
Aug
05
Mondays in August - Monday Multiplier
Casino Promotion

Mondays in August: Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Tuesday
Aug
06
Tuesdays in August Happy Day Hot Seats
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in August: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Wednesday
Aug
07
Wednesdays in August: $50K Ballin Out Bingo
Casino Promotion

Wednesdays in August: $40K Ballin Out Bingo 2pm - 8pm

Thursday
Aug
08
Friday
Aug
09
Royal Palm Meet 2024
Live Racing

Aug 9 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Saturday
Aug
10
Royal Palm Meet 2024
Live Racing

Aug 10 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Stakes:
Proud Man, 2YO, 6 Furlongs / Dirt - $95,000
Sharp Susan, 2YO / F, 6 Furlongs / Dirt - $95,000
Entertainment

Trackside Treats - Frozen Eats

GULFSTREAM PARK FANNY PACK GIVEAWAY
Racing Promotion

GULFSTREAM PARK FANNY PACK GIVEAWAY

Gulfstream Park Fan Appreciation Day
Racing Promotion

GULFSTREAM PARK FAN DAY

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Sunday
Aug
11
Royal Palm Meet 2024
Live Racing

Aug 11 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Monday
Aug
12
Tuesday
Aug
13
Wednesday
Aug
14
Thursday
Aug
15
Friday
Aug
16
Royal Palm Meet 2024
Aug 16 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Saturday
Aug
17
Royal Palm Meet 2024
Aug 17 | Royal Palm Meet 24

Stakes:
Sheer Drama Handicap, 3YO&UP / F&M, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
Taste at the Track - Taste of Havana Sat Aug 17
Entertainment

Taste at the Track - Taste of Havana

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Sunday
Aug
18
Monday
Aug
19
Tuesday
Aug
20
Wednesday
Aug
21
Thursday
Aug
22
Friday
Aug
23
Thomas Anders / Sabrina Salerno & Precious Wilson in Miami
Entertainment

Thomas Anders / Sabrina Salerno & Precious Wilson in Miami

Saturday
Aug
24
Stakes:
Benny The Bull Handicap, 3YO&UP, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $100,000
Travers Day Watch Party Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Travers Day Watch Party

Entertainment

The Power of Ukraine

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Sunday
Aug
25
Monday
Aug
26
Tuesday
Aug
27
Wednesday
Aug
28
Thursday
Aug
29
Thursday, August 29: Gas Up & Go
Casino Promotion

Thursday, August 29: Gas Up & Go 2pm - 10pm

Friday
Aug
30
Power Pick 3 Friday racing promo
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | FRIDAYS

Saturday
Aug
31
Bet & Get Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

BET & GET | SATURDAYS

Casino Promotion

Saturdays in September: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Ticket Information

The Box Office is conveniently located at the North and South entrances to the Clubhouse next to the valet parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the Guest Services Desk inside Silks Simulcast Center.

Tickets are available for day of and advance race dates or events. Ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 954-457-6201 or on our Events page.

Hours of operation vary by season.

Get Tickets

Private Suites And Luxury Boxes

Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.

Luxury Boxes Include:

  • Clubhouse Access

  • Walk around tellers that come to your table

  • Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

  • Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240

Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.

Suites Include:

  • Club House Access

  • Private Wagering Machine

  • Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

  • Accommodates 10-35 guests

  • Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability

Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957

SUITES AND TERRACE BOXES

Luxury Suite

White Suite

Director’s Suite

Presidential Suite

TEN PALMS TERRACE BOX

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

Day at the Races
PACKAGES

For Groups of 15 or more

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax

Saturday & Sunday

$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax

The Day at the Races will continue to include all the traditional offerings:

Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).

Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.


Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.