Tuesday
Oct
01
Tuesdays in October Halloween Hot Seats - Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in October: Halloween Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Wednesday
Oct
02
Sundays and Wednesdays in October - $250K Collect & Go Kiosk Game - Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Sundays & Wednesdays in October - $250K Collect & Go Kiosk Game 10am - Midnight

Thursday
Oct
03
Thursdays in October Emeril Cookware Giveway Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in October: Emeril Cookware Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Friday
Oct
04
Live Racing

Oct 4 | Sunshine Meet 24

Magic hour, Happy Hour at Carousel Club
Entertainment

Magic Hour, Happy Hour at Carousel Club

Fuego Fridays at Carousel Club | Hallandale Beach, Miami
Entertainment

Fuego Fridays at Carousel Club

Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

$75K Funtastic Lotto Series Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Fridays in October: $75K Funtastic Lotto Series 11am - Midnight

Learn More
Saturday
Oct
05
Live Racing

Oct 5 | Sunshine Meet 24

Entertainment

Mint to Be at Carousel Club

Stardust Saturdays at Carousel Club
Entertainment

Stardust Saturdays at Carousel Club

Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Saturdays in October $125K Match Mania Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in October: $125K Match Mania Noon - 10pm

Saturdays in October Pump Up the Points Late Night Edition Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in October: Pump Up the Points - Late Night Edition 10pm - 4am

Sunday
Oct
06
Live Racing

Oct 6 | Sunshine Meet 24

Entertainment

Rosé All Day at Carousel Club

Beat the Clock Happy Hour at Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Beat The Clock Happy Hour at Carousel Club

10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Sundays in October 25X Spooktacular Entries - Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Sundays in October: 25X Spooktacular Entries 10am - Midnight

Sundays and Wednesdays in October - $250K Collect & Go Kiosk Game - Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Sundays & Wednesdays in October - $250K Collect & Go Kiosk Game 10am - Midnight

Monday
Oct
07
Mondays in October - Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight Gulfstream Park Casino Promo
Casino Promotion

Mondays in October: Monday Multiplier 10am - Midnight

Tuesday
Oct
08
Wednesday
Oct
09
Thursday
Oct
10
Friday
Oct
11
Live Racing

Oct 11 | Sunshine Meet 24

Entertainment

Pumpkin Patch Kickoff at Carousel Club!

Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Saturday
Oct
12
Live Racing

Oct 12 | Sunshine Meet 24

Entertainment

Mint to Be at Carousel Club

Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Sunday
Oct
13
Live Racing

Oct 13 | Sunshine Meet 24

Entertainment

Rosé All Day at Carousel Club

Racing Promotion

Monday
Oct
14
Tuesday
Oct
15
Wednesday
Oct
16
Thursday
Oct
17
Friday
Oct
18
Live Racing

Oct 18 | Sunshine Meet 24

Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Saturday
Oct
19
Live Racing

Oct 19 | Sunshine Meet 24

Stakes:
FSS Affirmed (FL), 2YO, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $200,000
FSS Susan's Girl (FL), 2YO / F, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $200,000
Gil Campbell Memorial Hdcp(FL), 3YO&UP, 1 M / Dirt - $100,000
Entertainment

Taste at the Track - Oktoberfest

Entertainment

Mint to Be at Carousel Club

Entertainment

Oktoberfest Celebration at Carousel Club

Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Sunday
Oct
20
Live Racing

Oct 20 | Sunshine Meet 24

Entertainment

Rosé All Day at Carousel Club

Racing Promotion

Monday
Oct
21
Tuesday
Oct
22
Wednesday
Oct
23
Thursday
Oct
24
Friday
Oct
25
Live Racing

Oct 25 | Sunshine Meet 24

Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Saturday
Oct
26
Live Racing

Oct 26 | Sunshine Meet 24

Stakes:
Our Dear Peggy, 2YO / F, 1 M / Turf - $95,000
Entertainment

Afterlife Halloween Celebration

Entertainment

Mint to Be at Carousel Club

Entertainment

Carousel 51 at Carousel Club

Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Sunday
Oct
27
Live Racing

Oct 27 | Sunshine Meet 24

Entertainment

Rosé All Day at Carousel Club

Racing Promotion

Monday
Oct
28
Tuesday
Oct
29
Wednesday
Oct
30
Thursday
Oct
31
Entertainment

Entertainment

Haunted Hollow at Carousel Club

Ticket Information

The Box Office is conveniently located at the North and South entrances to the Clubhouse next to the valet parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the Guest Services Desk inside Silks Simulcast Center.

Tickets are available for day of and advance race dates or events. Ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 954-457-6201 or on our Events page.

Hours of operation vary by season.

Get Tickets

Private Suites And Luxury Boxes

Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.

Luxury Boxes Include:

  • Clubhouse Access

  • Walk around tellers that come to your table

  • Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

  • Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240

Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.

Suites Include:

  • Club House Access

  • Private Wagering Machine

  • Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

  • Accommodates 10-35 guests

  • Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability

Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957

SUITES AND TERRACE BOXES

Luxury Suite

White Suite

Director’s Suite

Presidential Suite

TEN PALMS TERRACE BOX

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

Day at the Races
PACKAGES

For Groups of 15 or more

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax

Saturday & Sunday

$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax

The Day at the Races will continue to include all the traditional offerings:

Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).

Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.


Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.