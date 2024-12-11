1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
This month's events have concluded

Stay tuned for next month!

Friday
Nov
01
Live Racing

Nov 1 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Cellars Shiraz, 3YO / F, 1 1/16 M / Turf - $95,000
Entertainment

Dia De Muertos at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Magic hour, Happy Hour at Carousel Club
Entertainment

Magic Hour, Happy Hour at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP NOW
Fuego Fridays at Carousel Club | Hallandale Beach, Miami
Entertainment

Fuego Fridays at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Fridays in November: Funtastic 5 Lotto Series 11am - Midnight

Learn More
Saturday
Nov
02
Live Racing

Nov 2 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Armed Forces, 2YO, 1 M / Turf - $95,000
Showing Up, 3YO, 1 1/16 M / Turf - $95,000
Entertainment

Mint to Be at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Stardust Saturdays at Carousel Club
Entertainment

Stardust Saturdays at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Entertainment

Breeders' Cup Watch Party at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in November: Wheel of Winners Noon - 10pm

Learn More
Sunday
Nov
03
Live Racing

Nov 3 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Entertainment

Rosé All Day at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Beat the Clock Happy Hour at Carousel Club | Gulfstream Park
Entertainment

Beat The Clock Happy Hour at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Learn More
Sundays in November: 25X Mega Entries 10am - Midnight
Casino Promotion

Sundays in November: 25X Mega Entries 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Monday
Nov
04
Casino Promotion

Mondays & Wednesdays in November - $250K Race to Riches 10am - 10pm

Tuesday
Nov
05
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in November: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Learn More
Wednesday
Nov
06
Casino Promotion

Mondays & Wednesdays in November - $250K Race to Riches 10am - 10pm

Thursday
Nov
07
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in November: Grateful Gift Card Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Learn More
Friday
Nov
08
Live Racing

Nov 8 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Fridays in November: Funtastic 5 Lotto Series 11am - Midnight

Saturday
Nov
09
Live Racing

Nov 9 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
The Awesome Banner Handicap, 3YO, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $75,000
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in November: Wheel of Winners Noon - 10pm

Sunday
Nov
10
Live Racing

Nov 10 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Learn More
Sundays in November: 25X Mega Entries 10am - Midnight
Casino Promotion

Sundays in November: 25X Mega Entries 10am - Midnight

Monday
Nov
11
Entertainment

Veterans' Day Celebration At Carousel Club!

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Casino Promotion

Mondays & Wednesdays in November - $250K Race to Riches 10am - 10pm

Tuesday
Nov
12
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in November: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Wednesday
Nov
13
Casino Promotion

Mondays & Wednesdays in November - $250K Race to Riches 10am - 10pm

Thursday
Nov
14
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in November: Grateful Gift Card Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Friday
Nov
15
Live Racing

Nov 15 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Entertainment

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Watch Party at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Fridays in November: Funtastic 5 Lotto Series 11am - Midnight

Saturday
Nov
16
Live Racing

Nov 16 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Juvenile Fillies Sprint (FL), 2YO / F, 6 1/2 Furlongs / Dirt - $85,000
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in November: Wheel of Winners Noon - 10pm

Sunday
Nov
17
Live Racing

Nov 17 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Learn More
Sundays in November: 25X Mega Entries 10am - Midnight
Casino Promotion

Sundays in November: 25X Mega Entries 10am - Midnight

Monday
Nov
18
Casino Promotion

Mondays & Wednesdays in November - $250K Race to Riches 10am - 10pm

Tuesday
Nov
19
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in November: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Wednesday
Nov
20
Casino Promotion

Mondays & Wednesdays in November - $250K Race to Riches 10am - 10pm

Thursday
Nov
21
Casino Promotion

Thursdays in November: Grateful Gift Card Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Friday
Nov
22
Live Racing

Nov 22 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Fridays in November: Funtastic 5 Lotto Series 11am - Midnight

Saturday
Nov
23
Live Racing

Nov 23 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Juvenile Sprint (FL), 2YO, 6 1/2 Furlongs / Dirt - $85,000
The Extravagant Kid, 3YO&UP, 5 1/2 Furlongs / Tapeta - $75,000
Taste at the Track - Martini, Panini, Linguine Saturday November 23 | Hallandale Beach, Florida
Entertainment

Taste at the Track - Martini, Panini, & Linguine

Learn MoreGET TICKETS
Entertainment

The Mercadito Bazaar at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Learn More
Publix Giftcard Giveaway Sat Nov 23 2024
Racing Promotion

PUBLIX GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in November: Wheel of Winners Noon - 10pm

Sunday
Nov
24
Live Racing

Nov 24 | Sunshine Meet 24

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Sergey Orlov Concert in Miami Nov 24 2024
Entertainment

Sergey Orlov Concert in Miami

Learn MoreGET TICKETS
10X Points Every Sunday Gulfstream Park Racing Promo
Racing Promotion

10X POINTS | SUNDAYS

Learn More
Sundays in November: 25X Mega Entries 10am - Midnight
Casino Promotion

Sundays in November: 25X Mega Entries 10am - Midnight

Monday
Nov
25
Casino Promotion

Mondays & Wednesdays in November - $250K Race to Riches 10am - 10pm

Tuesday
Nov
26
Casino Promotion

Tuesdays in November: Happy Day Hot Seats 2pm - 8pm

Wednesday
Nov
27
Entertainment

Thanksgiving Eve Bash at Carousel Club

Learn MoreRSVP Now
Casino Promotion

Mondays & Wednesdays in November - $250K Race to Riches 10am - 10pm

Thursday
Nov
28
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Nov 28 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Wait A While, 2YO / F, 7 1/2 Furlongs / Turf - $100,000
Entertainment

Thanksgiving at Ten Palms

Learn MoreGET TICKETS
Casino Promotion

Thursday, November 28: Thanksgiving Scratch & Win 10am - Midnight

Learn More
Friday
Nov
29
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Nov 29 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Pulpit, 2YO, 7 1/2 Furlongs / Turf - $100,000
Racing Promotion

SCRATCH & WIN | FRIDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Fridays in November: Funtastic 5 Lotto Series 11am - Midnight

Saturday
Nov
30
Live Racing

Nov 30 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
In Reality Div. (FL Sire Stakes), 2YO, 1 1/16 M / Dirt - $300,000
My Dear Girl Div. (FL Sire Stakes), 2YO / F, 1 1/16 M / Dirt - $300,000
The Sabal Palm, 3YO&UP, 1 M 70 Y / Tapeta - $100,000
Symphony in Lights Holiday Celebration 2024
Entertainment

Symphony in Lights Holiday Celebration Nov. 30 - Dec.-31

Learn More
Racing Promotion

POWER PICK 3 | SATURDAYS

Learn More
Casino Promotion

Saturdays in November: Wheel of Winners Noon - 10pm

Casino Promotion

Saturday, November 30: $50K Mega Free Play Giveaway Noon - 10pm

Learn More

Ticket Information

The Box Office is conveniently located at the North and South entrances to the Clubhouse next to the valet parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the Guest Services Desk inside Silks Simulcast Center.

Tickets are available for day of and advance race dates or events. Ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 954-457-6201 or on our Events page.

Hours of operation vary by season.

Get Tickets

Private Suites And Luxury Boxes

Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.

Luxury Boxes Include:

  • Clubhouse Access

  • Walk around tellers that come to your table

  • Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

  • Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240

Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.

Suites Include:

  • Club House Access

  • Private Wagering Machine

  • Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

  • Accommodates 10-35 guests

  • Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability

Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957

SUITES AND TERRACE BOXES

Luxury Suite

White Suite

Director’s Suite

Presidential Suite

TEN PALMS TERRACE BOX

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

Day at the Races
PACKAGES

For Groups of 15 or more

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax

Saturday & Sunday

$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax

The Day at the Races will continue to include all the traditional offerings:

Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).

Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.


Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.