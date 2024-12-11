Dec 31, 2024GET TICKETS
Jan 11, 2025GET TICKETS
Stay tuned for next month!
The Box Office is conveniently located at the North and South entrances to the Clubhouse next to the valet parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the Guest Services Desk inside Silks Simulcast Center.
Tickets are available for day of and advance race dates or events. Ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 954-457-6201 or on our Events page.
Hours of operation vary by season.
Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.
Luxury Boxes Include:
Clubhouse Access
Walk around tellers that come to your table
Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu
Close views of the racing action
Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240
Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.
Suites Include:
Club House Access
Private Wagering Machine
Live Tellers on Suite Concourse
Accommodates 10-35 guests
Named Race*
*Additional cost, please check availability
Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957
Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.
For Groups of 15 or more
$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax
$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax
Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).
Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.
Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.