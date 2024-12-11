1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
1/ST Logo
Decorative 1/ST Logo
Santa Anita Logo
Decorative Santa Anita Logo
Maryland Laurelpark Logo
Decorative Maryland Laurelpark Logo
Goldengate Laurelpark Logo
Decorative Goldengate Laurelpark Logo
Wednesday
Jan
01
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 1 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Fasig-Tipton Cash Run, 3YO / F, 1 M / Dirt - $150,000
Dania Beach, 3YO, 1 M / Turf - $150,000
background asset
Casino Promotion

Wednesday, December 25 & Wednesday, January 1: Pick a Gift Game 9pm - Midnight

Learn More
Thursday
Jan
02
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 2 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Friday
Jan
03
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 3 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Saturday
Jan
04
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 4 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Mucho Macho Man , 3YO, 1 M / Dirt - $150,000
Ginger Brew, 3YO / F, 1 M / Turf - $150,000
background asset
Racing Promotion

Breakfast at Gulfstream Park

Learn More
background asset
Casino Promotion

Saturday, December 29 & Saturday, January 4: $125K Fuel Your Soul Giveaway 2pm - 10pm

Learn More
Sunday
Jan
05
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 5 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Wednesday
Jan
08
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 8 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Thursday
Jan
09
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 9 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Friday
Jan
10
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 10 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Saturday
Jan
11
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 11 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Sunshine Classic (FL), 4YO&UP, 1 1/16 M / Dirt - $75,000
Sunshine F&M Turf (FL), 4YO&UP / F&M, 1 M / Turf - $75,000
background asset
Racing

Jockeys & Jeans

Learn MoreGET TICKETS
background asset
Racing Promotion

Breakfast at Gulfstream Park

Learn More
Sunday
Jan
12
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 12 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Wednesday
Jan
15
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 15 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Thursday
Jan
16
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 16 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Friday
Jan
17
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 17 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Saturday
Jan
18
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 18 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Sunshine Sprint (FL), 4YO&UP, 6 Furlongs / Dirt - $75,000
Sunshine Turf (FL), 4YO&UP, 1 1/16 M / Turf - $75,000
background asset
Racing Promotion

Breakfast at Gulfstream Park

Learn More
Sunday
Jan
19
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 19 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Wednesday
Jan
22
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 22 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Thursday
Jan
23
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 23 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Friday
Jan
24
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 24 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Saturday
Jan
25
background asset
Live Racing

Jan 25 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Stakes:
Pegasus World Cup Inv. (G1), 4YO&UP, 1 1/8 M / Dirt - $3,000,000
Pegasus World Cup Turf Inv. (G1), 4YO&UP, 1 1/8 M / Turf - $1,000,000
Pegasus World Cup F&M Turf Inv. (G2), 4YO&UP / F&M, 1 1/16 M / Turf - $500,000
Inside Information (G2), 4YO&UP / F&M, 7 Furlongs / Dirt - $200,000
William L. McKnight (G3), 4YO&UP, 1 1/2 M / Turf - $200,000
Fred W. Hooper (G3), 4YO&UP, 1 M / Dirt - $150,000
La Prevoyante (G3), 4YO&UP / F&M, 1 1/2 M / Turf - $150,000
Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint, 4YO&UP, 5 Furlongs / Turf - $150,000
Carousel Club Overnight Hdcp., 4YO&UP, 1M 70Y / Tapeta - $100,000
South Beach Overnight Hdcp., 4YO&UP / F&M, 1M 70Y / Tapeta - $100,000
Sunday
Jan
26
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 26 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Wednesday
Jan
29
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 29 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Thursday
Jan
30
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 30 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS
Friday
Jan
31
Championship Meet 2024-25 Gulfstream Park Thoroughbred Racing
Live Racing

Jan 31 | Championship Meet 2024-25

Race DetailsRESERVED SEATING TICKETS

Ticket Information

The Box Office is conveniently located at the North and South entrances to the Clubhouse next to the valet parking. Tickets can also be purchased at the Guest Services Desk inside Silks Simulcast Center.

Tickets are available for day of and advance race dates or events. Ticket purchases can be made by calling the Box Office at 954-457-6201 or on our Events page.

Hours of operation vary by season.

Get Tickets

PEGASUS2022 0129 173041-5983 ALIVECOVERAGE@2x

Private Suites And Luxury Boxes

Gulfstream Park features

Luxury Boxes
Our finish line boxes are located just outside of our Level 2 restaurant, Ten Palms, which overlooks the spectacular 1 - 1/8 mile race track. You will feel the excitement and energy and yet still be separated from the crowds.

Luxury Boxes Include:

  • Clubhouse Access

  • Walk around tellers that come to your table

  • Dining from the exceptional Ten Palms menu

  • Close views of the racing action

Ten Palms and Luxury Boxes: Charles Townsend | Call 305.331.2240

Private Suites
Private suites are located on the level 3. You’ll enter through Flamingo Room and then on to your private suite experience for the day. There are four sizes (Luxury, White, Directors, and Presidential) to choose from to accommodate any party. Custom food and beverage options are available.

Suites Include:

  • Club House Access

  • Private Wagering Machine

  • Live Tellers on Suite Concourse

  • Accommodates 10-35 guests

  • Named Race*

*Additional cost, please check availability

Private Suites: Ray Briels | Click to Email | Call 954.457.6957

SUITES AND TERRACE BOXES

Luxury Suite

White Suite

Director’s Suite

Presidential Suite

TEN PALMS TERRACE BOX

Marquee Meets & Races

Pegasus World Cup

Florida Derby

Championship Meet

Royal Palm Meet

Sunshine Meet

Blending entertainment, innovation, and Thoroughbred horse racing like no other event of its kind, the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series has captured the attention of the world. South Florida's premier Thoroughbred horse race occurs annually at Gulfstream Park in January to deliver heart-pounding thrills, A-list headline performances, gourmet food from five-star Miami restaurants, and VIP hospitality. Join the racing elite and an audience brimming with celebrities, tastemakers, and influencers from around the globe for the ultimate luxury race day and entertainment experience.

Day at the Races
PACKAGES

For Groups of 15 or more

Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday

$55.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of house wine or draft beer
Named Race $250 + tax

Saturday & Sunday

$65.00 ++ per person
1 complimentary glass of wine or draft beer
Named Race $400 + tax

The Day at the Races will continue to include all the traditional offerings:

Reserved group seating in Ten Palms (applicable only to the Ten Palms Group Package)
$2 betting voucher
Pocket racing program
Complimentary beverage (as stated above).

Sales tax (7%) additional on all group packages. Additional (23%) gratuity for Ten Palms package. Children under 3 are free. A gift will be provided to substitute for a betting voucher for guests under 18. Prices are subject to change without notice. Not valid on Premium Stakes Days or Special Race Days.


Schedule your Day at the Races Group Package today!
For more information contact us at cateringsales@gulfstreampark.com.