1/ST Coast-to-Coast Returns with All Turf Sequence 9/24/2024

Low Takeout, Wager Exclusive to Retail Customers, CAW Play Excluded

California Crown at Santa Anita, Gulfstream Races Featured

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 returns Saturday, Sept. 28 with an all-turf sequence including the $750,000 California Crown John Henry Turf (G2), $750,000 California Crown Eddie D Stakes (G2), and $200,000 City of Hope Mile (G2), three races that are part of Santa Anita’s inaugural California Crown day.

The 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 is a $1 minimum wager with a low 15-percent takeout. The wager will be exclusive to retail customers and CAW play will be excluded.

Saturday’s 1/ST Coast-to-Coast sequence begins with two turf events from Gulfstream Park and concludes with three graded stakes at Santa Anita.

LEG TRACK RACE # POST TIME Leg A Gulfstream Park Race 9 5:08 PM ET Leg B Gulfstream Park Race 11 6:08 PM ET Leg C Santa Anita Park Race 7 *6:37 PM ET Leg D Santa Anita Park Race 8 *7:07 PM ET Leg E Santa Anita Park Race 10 *8:13 PM ET *Denotes approximate post time

The sequence begins with two turf races from Gulfstream Park, the first being the Hollywood Beach for 2-year-olds going five furlongs on the turf. Ghostly Rose, who broke his maiden on Gulfstream’s Tapeta track in June, returns to South Florida after finishing third across the turf at Colonial Downs in the Rosie’s Stakes for trainer Javier Gonzalez. Lazio also ships in from Colonial after breaking his maiden on the turf Aug. 17 but failing to be a factor in the Rosie’s. Leading rider Edgard Zayas has the mount.

The second leg of the 1/St Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 is Gulfstream’s 11th race, a one-mile turf event for 3-year-olds and up. Zozan, from leading trainer Saffie Joseph’s barn, goes out for his third consecutive win on the turf. Themanupfront enters off a second-place finish on the turf last out.

The action moves to Santa Anita for the last three legs of the 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5.

The marathon 1 ¼ mile California Crown John Henry Turf Championship Presented by 1/ST Bet drew a field of 11 including Grade 1 winner Gold Phoenix, who attempts to win his seventh graded stakes. The 6-year-old once again meets Dicey Mo Chara and Balnikhov. The three were separated by a neck and head in the Del Mar Handicap (G2) last time out.

Leg 4 of the sequence is the California Crown Eddie D (G2) Presented by FanDuel for 3-year-olds and up at 6 ½ furlongs on the turf. The field of 11 includes Big Invasion. A winner of nine of 20 turf starts, Big Invasion ships in from the Christophe Clement barn in New York. The 5-year-old returns to Santa Anita, where he finished second in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf (G1). Flavien Prat has the mount. King of Gosford is undefeated on Santa Anita’s course. Two Rivers Over, trained by Doug O’Neill, returns to turf and races for the first time since winning the Godolphin Mile (G2) in Dubai in March.

The 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 concludes with the City of Hope (G2) Presented by MyRacehorse. The mile turf event for 3-year-olds and up drew nine including Johannes, undefeated in three starts this year with victories in the Shoemaker Mile (G1), Eddie Read (G2) and American Stakes (G3). Trainer Graham Motion sends Trikari to Santa Anita for the contentious City of Hope. The 3-year-old will face older for the first time after winning the Secretariat (G2) and Belmont Derby (G1).