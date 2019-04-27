1/ST CONTENT expands its South American footprint in new deal with American Racing Channel and Codere for Uruguayan Racing 12/5/2024

New distribution deal sees leading racing provider for the Americas extend the its scope of influence into Uruguay with the addition of racetracks at Maronas and Las Piedras

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – 1/ST CONTENT - the pre-eminent provider of premium content for North American horse racing and a key division of 1/ST RACING, the biggest racing company in the Americas - has broadened its growing international footprint with the announcement of a progressive partnership with American Racing Channel, a leading LatAm distributor which holds the rights to the two foremost racetracks in Uruguay at Hipódromo Nacional de Maroñas and the Las Piedras Racetrack.

Grupo Codere, the powerhouse international operator for Hispanic markets, has already agreed to integrate exclusive fixed-odds content, data and signals (broadcast and video streaming) from both Las Piedras and Maroñas. The latter track’s national flagship, the Group 1 Gran Premio José Pedro Ramírez, takes place on 6 January 2025, and also boasts a stellar racecard which features a host of other top-class action, like the Group 1 Ciudad de Montevideo, the Maroñas and the Piñeyrua (both Group 3s).

By leveraging 1/ST CONTENT’s unparalleled expertise in capturing and broadcasting live racing events, coupled to a truly international distribution network and worldwide reach, global fans can now enjoy a best-in-breed racing experience from the comfort of their homes, or on the move.

Simon Fraser, Senior Vice President of International at 1/ST CONTENT, said: “1/ST CONTENT is delighted to establish this partnership with American Racing Channel to broaden the international appeal of Uruguayan horse racing from these two elite racecourses, especially as the famous Ramírez festival hoves into view in early January in the capital of Montevideo.

“Horse racing already benefits from a strong history and robust following across Uruguay and proximate countries like Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Peru, which have produced some high-quality thoroughbreds, trainers and, above all, jockeys who have regularly showcased their skills in the States as well.

“Thanks to this breakout relationship with our friends at American Racing Channel and Codere, we can also provide a more educational service and supporting marketing structure around this content in order to make it easily intelligible to both seasoned fans and unfamiliar audiences.

“Furthermore, working with our alliance partners at Racing1 - the newly founded complete service hub for international racing - we are now able to distribute this content more broadly than ever before. Indeed, racing from the Americas is a great way to help global operators engage new and underserved audiences by delivering 24/7 horse racing, allowing us to return the value to two more stunning racetracks and their hard-working stakeholders.”

Horacio Esposito, Vice President of American Racing Channel (ARC), said: “We are very happy and excited to widen our services for Maroñas and Las Piedras racecourses, now including fixed-odds distribution, thanks to this partnership with our friends at 1/ST CONTENT. Our long-term relationship with the Uruguayan racing industry is a true commitment to collaborate in the growing of the business, and this latest deal demonstrates that progressive intent.”

1/ST CONTENT’s daily timetable of engaging action, whose chronology naturally complements international racing coverage across varied time-zones, provides 1/ST CONTENT’s global partners with a reliable source of fast-settling betting content at peak leisure-time viewing slots throughout diverse territories.