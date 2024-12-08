1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
White Abarrio Breezes; G3 Mr. Prospector Next
NEWS
12/8/2024

White Abarrio Breezes; G3 Mr. Prospector Next

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $350,000 Edgard Zayas Notches Four-Win Day at Gulfstream HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – White Abarrio, the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) winner, breezed at Gulfstream Park Sunday for the first time since making an eye-catching return from a 5 ½-month layoff last month. The 5-year-old son of Race Day breezed three furlongs in 37 seconds with the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 25 at Gulfstream being the primary goal.
Read More
Sunday's Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $275,000
NEWS
12/7/2024

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $275,000

UAE President Cup to Rb Malexis A HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool is expected to grow to an estimated $275,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the seventh racing day following a Nov. 24 mandatory payout.
Read More
Horses running on turf
NEWS
12/6/2024

Saturday’s Early Pick 5 Begins with Race 2, Early Pick 4 Race 3

Nine Arabians in $130,000 UAE President Cup (G1) Rainbow 6 Estimate $250,000 Samantha Perry Tropical Turf Pick 3 Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C12nWPsiQ0c HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s first race Saturday will be the $130,000 UAE President Cup (G1) for Arabian horses.
Read More
Jerkens Handicap Evokes Fond Memories of 'The Chief'
NEWS
12/6/2024

Jerkens Handicap Evokes Fond Memories of ‘The Chief’

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The $115,000 H. Allen Jerkens Handicap will honor the memory of the legendary Thoroughbred trainer Saturday at Gulfstream Park. Jerkens passed away in 2015, but he will long be remembered for his unparalleled horsemanship, especially by those who knew him best.
Read More
Breakfast at Gulfstream Returns Saturday
NEWS
12/6/2024

Breakfast at Gulfstream Returns Saturday

Meet Hall of Fame Rider Edgar Prado Take a Tram Tour, Watch Horses Train HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Breakfast at Gulfstream, the popular Saturday feature that allows fans to watch horses train and meet racing personalities, returns Saturday with special guest Hall of Fame jockey Edgar Prado.
Read More
Rajiv Maragh Wins 1st Race of Comeback Thursday at Gulfstream
NEWS
12/5/2024

Rajiv Maragh Wins 1st Race of Comeback Thursday at Gulfstream

Gaffalione, Castellano Successful in Championship Meet Debuts Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $150,000 HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Rajiv Maragh, who ended a nearly three-year absence from riding in October, registered the first win of his comeback Thursday at Gulfstream Park aboard Ian Parsard’s 4-year-old gelding Dundie.
Read More
$3M Pegasus (G1) On Radar for Millionaire Post Time
NEWS
12/5/2024

$3M Pegasus (G1) On Radar for Millionaire Post Time

BC Dirt Mile (G1) Runner-Up Entered in Cigar Mile (G2) HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Hillwood Stable’s multiple graded-stakes winning millionaire Post Time, most recently second in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) Nov. 2, will race again as a 5-year-old in 2025 with the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) Jan. 25 at Gulfstream Park as a potential season opener.
Read More
Lord Flintshire Seeks to Turn the Tables in H. Allen Jerkens Handicap
NEWS
12/5/2024

Lord Flintshire Seeks to Turn the Tables in H. Allen Jerkens Handicap

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Parkland Thoroughbreds’ Lord Flintshire will try to turn the tables on Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and the Estate of Albert Frassetto’s The Grey Wizard in Saturday’s $115,000 H. Allen Jerkens Handicap at Gulfstream Park after falling just a length short last time out.
Read More
