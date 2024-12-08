Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $350,000 Edgard Zayas Notches Four-Win Day at Gulfstream HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – White Abarrio, the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) winner, breezed at Gulfstream Park Sunday for the first time since making an eye-catching return from a 5 ½-month layoff last month. The 5-year-old son of Race Day breezed three furlongs in 37 seconds with the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 25 at Gulfstream being the primary goal.