1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
12/8/2024
Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $350,000
Edgard Zayas Notches Four-Win Day at Gulfstream
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – White Abarrio, the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) winner, breezed at Gulfstream Park Sunday for the first time since making an eye-catching return from a 5 ½-month layoff last month. The 5-year-old son of Race Day breezed three furlongs in 37 seconds with the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 25 at Gulfstream being the primary goal.
12/7/2024
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – John Rowe’s Lord Eddard Stark caught Utah Beach at the finish line to pull off a 60-1 upset victory in the $115,000 H. Allen Jerkens Handicap at Gulfstream Park.
12/7/2024
UAE President Cup to Rb Malexis A
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool is expected to grow to an estimated $275,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the seventh racing day following a Nov. 24 mandatory payout.
12/6/2024
Nine Arabians in $130,000 UAE President Cup (G1)
Rainbow 6 Estimate $250,000
Samantha Perry Tropical Turf Pick 3 Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C12nWPsiQ0c
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s first race Saturday will be the $130,000 UAE President Cup (G1) for Arabian horses.
12/6/2024
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The $115,000 H. Allen Jerkens Handicap will honor the memory of the legendary Thoroughbred trainer Saturday at Gulfstream Park.
Jerkens passed away in 2015, but he will long be remembered for his unparalleled horsemanship, especially by those who knew him best.
12/6/2024
Meet Hall of Fame Rider Edgar Prado
Take a Tram Tour, Watch Horses Train
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Breakfast at Gulfstream, the popular Saturday feature that allows fans to watch horses train and meet racing personalities, returns Saturday with special guest Hall of Fame jockey Edgar Prado.
12/5/2024
Gaffalione, Castellano Successful in Championship Meet Debuts
Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $150,000
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Rajiv Maragh, who ended a nearly three-year absence from riding in October, registered the first win of his comeback Thursday at Gulfstream Park aboard Ian Parsard’s 4-year-old gelding Dundie.
12/5/2024
BC Dirt Mile (G1) Runner-Up Entered in Cigar Mile (G2)
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Hillwood Stable’s multiple graded-stakes winning millionaire Post Time, most recently second in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) Nov. 2, will race again as a 5-year-old in 2025 with the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) Jan. 25 at Gulfstream Park as a potential season opener.
12/5/2024
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Parkland Thoroughbreds’ Lord Flintshire will try to turn the tables on Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and the Estate of Albert Frassetto’s The Grey Wizard in Saturday’s $115,000 H. Allen Jerkens Handicap at Gulfstream Park after falling just a length short last time out.