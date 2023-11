LIVE RACING FRIDAY - SUNDAY • FIRST POST 12:50 PM ET • SUNSHINE MEET • HUGE CARRYOVERS FOR FRIDAY •

LIVE RACING FRIDAY - SUNDAY • FIRST POST 12:50 PM ET • SUNSHINE MEET • HUGE CARRYOVERS FOR FRIDAY •

LIVE RACING FRIDAY - SUNDAY • FIRST POST 12:50 PM ET • SUNSHINE MEET • HUGE CARRYOVERS FOR FRIDAY •

LIVE RACING FRIDAY - SUNDAY • FIRST POST 12:50 PM ET • SUNSHINE MEET • HUGE CARRYOVERS FOR FRIDAY •