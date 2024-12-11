New distribution deal sees leading racing provider for the Americas extend the its scope of influence into Uruguay with the addition of racetracks at Maronas and Las Piedras HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – 1/ST CONTENT - the pre-eminent provider of premium content for North American horse racing and a key division of 1/ST RACING, the biggest racing company in the Americas - has broadened its growing international footprint with the announcement of a progressive partnership with American Racing Channel, a leading LatAm distributor which holds the rights to the two foremost racetracks in Uruguay at Hipódromo Nacional de Maroñas and the Las Piedras Racetrack.