1/ST CONTENT expands its South American footprint in new deal with American Racing Channel and Codere for Uruguayan Racing
12/5/2024

1/ST CONTENT expands its South American footprint in new deal with American Racing Channel and Codere for Uruguayan Racing

New distribution deal sees leading racing provider for the Americas extend the its scope of influence into Uruguay with the addition of racetracks at Maronas and Las Piedras HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – 1/ST CONTENT - the pre-eminent provider of premium content for North American horse racing and a key division of 1/ST RACING, the biggest racing company in the Americas - has broadened its growing international footprint with the announcement of a progressive partnership with American Racing Channel, a leading LatAm distributor which holds the rights to the two foremost racetracks in Uruguay at Hipódromo Nacional de Maroñas and the Las Piedras Racetrack.
Gulfstream Park With…Eric Messiah
12/4/2024

Gulfstream Park With…Eric Messiah

Musician/Valet: “It’s Not Really a Job. It’s a Lifestyle.” Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiUQceWZOfA HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – When Eric Messiah moved from Antigua to New York as a 15-year-old, he was homesick.
Dozen Hall of Famers to Attend Jockeys and Jeans at Gulfstream
12/3/2024

Dozen Hall of Famers to Attend Jockeys and Jeans at Gulfstream

Event to be held Saturday, Jan. 11 HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Angel Cordero, Jerry Bailey, Steve Cauthen, Julie Krone, Edgar Prado, Pat Day, Laffit Pincay, Ramon Dominguez, Jean Cruguet and Chris McCarron are just a few of the names confirmed to attend the 10th annual Jockeys and Jeans event at Gulfstream Park Saturday, Jan. 11.
British Apprentice Mia Nicholls Giving It a Go at Gulfstream
12/1/2024

British Apprentice Mia Nicholls Giving It a Go at Gulfstream

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000 Castellano, Gaffalione Return to Action Thursday at Gulfstream HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – British apprentice jockey Mia Nicholls acquainted herself with U.S. racing at Gulfstream Park while riding in three races over the weekend.
Australian Tutta La Vita Nearing North American Debut
12/1/2024

Australian Tutta La Vita Nearing North American Debut

Three-Time Group 1-Placed Filly Expected to Run Dec. 26 Didia Looking at Title Defense in Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Resolute Racing’s Tutta La Vita, three times Group 1-placed in her native Australia, continues to train forwardly at Gulfstream Park ahead of a planned North American debut later this month.
Florida Sire Stakes Hero Rated by Merit ‘Looking Great’ Sunday
12/1/2024

Florida Sire Stakes Hero Rated by Merit ‘Looking Great’ Sunday

Future Bright Following FSS Sweep in Saturday’s Two-Turn Score HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s Rated by Merit faced the biggest challenge of his brief but very promising career in Saturday’s $300,000 In Reality at Gulfstream Park, but one would never know it to look at the still undefeated colt Sunday morning.
Undefeated Rated by Merit Sweeps to Victory in $300,000 In Reality
11/30/2024

Undefeated Rated by Merit Sweeps to Victory in $300,000 In Reality

St. Elias Stable’s Homebred Completes Sweep of Florida Sire Stakes Series Jockey Jesus Rios Rides Winners of Both $300,000 FSS Stakes HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s Rated by Merit completed a sweep of the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series Saturday at Gulfstream Park, putting forth the dominating performance that was expected of him by those who sent him to post as the 1-5 favorite in the $300,000 In Reality.
My Denysse Graduates in Style in $100,000 My Dear Girl
11/30/2024

My Denysse Graduates in Style in $100,000 My Dear Girl

2YO Filly Springs 50-1 Upset Over Favored Shipper Stunner HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Just For Fun Stable, Inc.’s My Denysse, bred, owned and trained by Ruben Sierra, broke her maiden in spectacular fashion Saturday by rallying past favored Stunner in deep stretch to spring a 50-1 upset in the $300,000 My Dear Girl at Gulfstream Park.
