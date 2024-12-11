1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
12/5/2024
New distribution deal sees leading racing provider for the Americas extend the its scope of influence into Uruguay with the addition of racetracks at Maronas and Las Piedras
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – 1/ST CONTENT - the pre-eminent provider of premium content for North American horse racing and a key division of 1/ST RACING, the biggest racing company in the Americas - has broadened its growing international footprint with the announcement of a progressive partnership with American Racing Channel, a leading LatAm distributor which holds the rights to the two foremost racetracks in Uruguay at Hipódromo Nacional de Maroñas and the Las Piedras Racetrack.
12/4/2024
Musician/Valet: “It’s Not Really a Job. It’s a Lifestyle.”
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wiUQceWZOfA
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – When Eric Messiah moved from Antigua to New York as a 15-year-old, he was homesick.
12/3/2024
Event to be held Saturday, Jan. 11
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Angel Cordero, Jerry Bailey, Steve Cauthen, Julie Krone, Edgar Prado, Pat Day, Laffit Pincay, Ramon Dominguez, Jean Cruguet and Chris McCarron are just a few of the names confirmed to attend the 10th annual Jockeys and Jeans event at Gulfstream Park Saturday, Jan. 11.
12/1/2024
Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000
Castellano, Gaffalione Return to Action Thursday at Gulfstream
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – British apprentice jockey Mia Nicholls acquainted herself with U.S. racing at Gulfstream Park while riding in three races over the weekend.
12/1/2024
Three-Time Group 1-Placed Filly Expected to Run Dec. 26
Didia Looking at Title Defense in Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Resolute Racing’s Tutta La Vita, three times Group 1-placed in her native Australia, continues to train forwardly at Gulfstream Park ahead of a planned North American debut later this month.
12/1/2024
Future Bright Following FSS Sweep in Saturday’s Two-Turn Score
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s Rated by Merit faced the biggest challenge of his brief but very promising career in Saturday’s $300,000 In Reality at Gulfstream Park, but one would never know it to look at the still undefeated colt Sunday morning.
11/30/2024
St. Elias Stable’s Homebred Completes Sweep of Florida Sire Stakes Series
Jockey Jesus Rios Rides Winners of Both $300,000 FSS Stakes
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – St. Elias Stable’s Rated by Merit completed a sweep of the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series Saturday at Gulfstream Park, putting forth the dominating performance that was expected of him by those who sent him to post as the 1-5 favorite in the $300,000 In Reality.
11/30/2024
39th Sire Stakes Completed
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - A field of nine Arabians will compete Saturday at Gulfstream in the $130,000 UAE President Cup (G1), the richest Arabian horse race in the U.S.
11/30/2024
2YO Filly Springs 50-1 Upset Over Favored Shipper Stunner
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Just For Fun Stable, Inc.’s My Denysse, bred, owned and trained by Ruben Sierra, broke her maiden in spectacular fashion Saturday by rallying past favored Stunner in deep stretch to spring a 50-1 upset in the $300,000 My Dear Girl at Gulfstream Park.