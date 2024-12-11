1/ST Racing
Smullen Saddles 52-1 Bomb for 1st Championship Meet Win
11/29/2024

Smullen Saddles 52-1 Bomb for 1st Championship Meet Win

British Jockey Mia Nicholls Set for Saturday U.S. Debut Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $100,000 Undefeated Rated by Merit Seeks Sweep in $300,000 In Reality New Face Stunner Strong Favorite for $300,000 My Dear Girl HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Heather Smullen saddled her first Championship Meet winner Friday at Gulfstream Park, visiting the winner’s circle with 52-1 longshot Skinny Cosmo following a front-running performance in Race 2.
Civetta Determined Winner of $115,000 Wait a While
11/28/2024

Civetta Determined Winner of $115,000 Wait a While

2YO Filly Captures First Stake of Championship Meet HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Godolphin homebred Civetta split horses at the top of the stretch and held off 30-1 longshot Winning Streep through the final eighth of a mile to register a popular neck victory in Thursday’s $115,000 Wait a While at Gulfstream Park.
Tropical Turf Pick 3 Returns Friday at Championship Meet
11/28/2024

Tropical Turf Pick 3 Returns Friday at Championship Meet

Average Payout $1,200, Low 15-Percent Takeout Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $50,000 Defending titlist Irad Ortiz Jr. Triples on Opening Day HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Tropical Turf Pick 3 returns to Gulfstream Park this weekend with the South Florida forecast calling for blue skies and firm turf.
Undefeated Rated by Merit Seeks Sweep of Florida Sire Stakes Series
11/27/2024

Undefeated Rated by Merit Seeks Sweep of Florida Sire Stakes Series

St. Elias Homebred Favored at 3-5 for Saturday’s $300,000 In Reality Neoequos to be Scratched from Third Leg of FFS Series HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A longtime supporter of the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association (FTBOA), trainer Michael Yates will have a very good chance to reap the ultimate reward for his loyalty Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where he will saddle undefeated Rated by Merit for his quest to sweep the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series.
Win N Your In, R Morning Brew Meet Again in My Dear Girl
11/27/2024

Win N Your In, R Morning Brew Meet Again in My Dear Girl

Formidable Stakes-Winner Stunner Newcomer to FSS Filly Series HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Having split the first two legs of the FTBOA Sire Stakes Series for 2-year-old fillies, Win N Your In and R Morning Brew will face a new challenger in stakes-winning shipper Stunner for their rubber match in Saturday’s $300,000 My Dear Girl at Gulfstream Park.
G3-Placed Civetta Seeking Stakes Success in Wait a While
11/26/2024

G3-Placed Civetta Seeking Stakes Success in Wait a While

2YO Filly Stakes Opening Day Feature of Championship Meet Special 11:15 A.M. Post Time for Thanksgiving Day Program HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Godolphin’s 2-year-old homebred filly Civetta, narrowly beaten in her graded-stakes debut last month, stretches out in search of her first career stakes victory in Thursday’s $115,000 Wait a While, the opening day feature of Gulfstream Park’s 2024-2025 Championship Meet.
Gulfstream’s 2024-2025 Championship Meet Kicks Off Thursday
11/26/2024

Gulfstream’s 2024-2025 Championship Meet Kicks Off Thursday

Stakes Schedule Offers 66 Stakes Worth More than $15M $3M Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Renewed Jan. 25 $1M Curlin Florida Derby (G1) Tops 10 Stakes March 29 Undefeated Rated By Merit Returns Saturday in $300,000 In Reality HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 2024-2025 Championship Meet at Gulfstream Park will get underway Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, when owners, trainers and jockeys, as well as Thoroughbred racing fans, will have the chance to give thanks for the many lucrative opportunities coming their way during the elite winter meet.
THE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET AT GULFSTREAM PARK
11/26/2024

THE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET AT GULFSTREAM PARK

Key Dates, Events, Videos When: Thursday, Nov. 28 – Sunday, March 30 Where: 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, FL First Race Post: 11:15 Nov. 28 (Opening Day Thanksgiving); 12:20 p.m. daily with exception being Pegasus, Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby days. Free Parking, Free Admission (Exception Pegasus World Cup Day)
