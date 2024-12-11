1/ST Racing
Gulfstream Park
NEWS
11/29/2024
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gary Barber’s very well-traveled Mi Bago scored a coast-to-coast victory in Friday’s $115,000 Pulpit Stakes at Gulfstream Park.
NEWS
11/29/2024
British Jockey Mia Nicholls Set for Saturday U.S. Debut
Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $100,000
Undefeated Rated by Merit Seeks Sweep in $300,000 In Reality
New Face Stunner Strong Favorite for $300,000 My Dear Girl
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Heather Smullen saddled her first Championship Meet winner Friday at Gulfstream Park, visiting the winner’s circle with 52-1 longshot Skinny Cosmo following a front-running performance in Race 2.
NEWS
11/28/2024
2YO Filly Captures First Stake of Championship Meet
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Godolphin homebred Civetta split horses at the top of the stretch and held off 30-1 longshot Winning Streep through the final eighth of a mile to register a popular neck victory in Thursday’s $115,000 Wait a While at Gulfstream Park.
NEWS
11/28/2024
Average Payout $1,200, Low 15-Percent Takeout
Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $50,000
Defending titlist Irad Ortiz Jr. Triples on Opening Day
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Tropical Turf Pick 3 returns to Gulfstream Park this weekend with the South Florida forecast calling for blue skies and firm turf.
NEWS
11/27/2024
St. Elias Homebred Favored at 3-5 for Saturday’s $300,000 In Reality
Neoequos to be Scratched from Third Leg of FFS Series
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A longtime supporter of the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association (FTBOA), trainer Michael Yates will have a very good chance to reap the ultimate reward for his loyalty Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where he will saddle undefeated Rated by Merit for his quest to sweep the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series.
NEWS
11/27/2024
Formidable Stakes-Winner Stunner Newcomer to FSS Filly Series
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Having split the first two legs of the FTBOA Sire Stakes Series for 2-year-old fillies, Win N Your In and R Morning Brew will face a new challenger in stakes-winning shipper Stunner for their rubber match in Saturday’s $300,000 My Dear Girl at Gulfstream Park.
NEWS
11/26/2024
2YO Filly Stakes Opening Day Feature of Championship Meet
Special 11:15 A.M. Post Time for Thanksgiving Day Program
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Godolphin’s 2-year-old homebred filly Civetta, narrowly beaten in her graded-stakes debut last month, stretches out in search of her first career stakes victory in Thursday’s $115,000 Wait a While, the opening day feature of Gulfstream Park’s 2024-2025 Championship Meet.
NEWS
11/26/2024
Stakes Schedule Offers 66 Stakes Worth More than $15M
$3M Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Renewed Jan. 25
$1M Curlin Florida Derby (G1) Tops 10 Stakes March 29
Undefeated Rated By Merit Returns Saturday in $300,000 In Reality
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 2024-2025 Championship Meet at Gulfstream Park will get underway Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, when owners, trainers and jockeys, as well as Thoroughbred racing fans, will have the chance to give thanks for the many lucrative opportunities coming their way during the elite winter meet.
NEWS
11/26/2024
Key Dates, Events, Videos
When: Thursday, Nov. 28 – Sunday, March 30
Where: 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, FL
First Race Post: 11:15 Nov. 28 (Opening Day Thanksgiving); 12:20 p.m. daily with exception being Pegasus, Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby days.
Free Parking, Free Admission (Exception Pegasus World Cup Day)