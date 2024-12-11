St. Elias Homebred Favored at 3-5 for Saturday’s $300,000 In Reality Neoequos to be Scratched from Third Leg of FFS Series HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A longtime supporter of the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners Association (FTBOA), trainer Michael Yates will have a very good chance to reap the ultimate reward for his loyalty Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where he will saddle undefeated Rated by Merit for his quest to sweep the 2024 FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series.