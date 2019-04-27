A Look Back at G2 Fountain of Youth 2/29/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saturday’s 78th running of the $400,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park is generally recognized not only as the final prep for the $1 million Florida Derby (G1), but a major test for contenders heading into the Triple Crown.

The race has produced several classic winners, but the 1 1/16-mile event hasn’t always been a key race for 3-year-olds.

The inaugural running of the Fountain of Youth in December of 1945 carried a $5,000 purse and it was restricted to 2-year-olds. The winner of that contest was Twenty Thirty, described as a “tiny, coal black filly” who had been purchased over the fall by Canadian businessman and self-made millionaire Harry C. Hatch for $15,000 – the equivalent today of approximately $255,000.

The Fountain of Youth, not held in 1946, returned in March of 1947 for 3-year-olds and Atomic Power scored his third consecutive victory. It was the first of two consecutive winners trained by Merritt Buxton.

In the 1950s, the Fountain of Youth produced consecutive Kentucky Derby winners in Iron Liege, who finished second to Gen. Duke in 1957, and Tim Tam, who won the Fountain of Youth in ’58 by two lengths.

Other Derby winners who won the Fountain of Youth include Kauai King (1966), Spectacular Bid (1979), Thunder Gulch (1995) and Orb (2013).

Those who came up short in the Fountain of Youth but not in the Kentucky Derby include last year’s Derby winner Mage, Carry Back (1961), Forward Pass (1968), Dust Commander (1970), Cannonade (1974), Pleasant Colony (1981), Swale (1984), Unbridled (1990) and Go for Gin (1994).

It wouldn’t surprise anyone if one or more of the starters in Saturday’s Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park plays a significant role in the remainder of the year’s major 3-year-old races.

The Fountain of Youth is recognized as the last major prep before the $1 million Florida Derby (G1). Forte won both races last season. Others who went on to win the Florida Derby after scoring in the Fountain of Youth: Orb (2013), Quality Road (2009), Scat Daddy (2007), High Fly (2005), Vicar (1999), Thunder Gulch (1995), Fly So Free (1991), Proud Truth (1985, Spectacular Bid (1979), Ruthie’s Native (1977), In Reality (1967), Easy Spur (1959), Tim Tam (1958) and Gen. Duke (1957).

Friday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $800,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager when unsolved for the 15th racing day following a Feb. 8 jackpot hit.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring highly regarded Conquest Warrior return from an impressive maiden score in Race 7, a 1 1/8-mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds. Trained by Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, the son of City of Light overcame a troubled start and traffic problems to score graduate in his second start with an eye-catching late rally.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 pool has been scheduled for Sunday’s card at Gulfstream.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Tyler Gaffalione notched back-to-back victories aboard Emaraaty ($4.60) in Race 3 and Mad Madame Mim ($3.80) in Race 4. Jorge Ruiz doubled aboard Iris’s Dream ($12) in Race 6 and Cajun Brother ($11.80) in Race 9.

Trainer Antonio Sano saddled a pair of winners, Isayso ($6.20) in Race 1 and Sanpirodu ($9.80) in Race 5.