American Pharoah Filly Debuts for Biancone in Friday’s 2YO Race 4/10/2024

Trainer Eddie Plesa Jr. Seeks 2,500th Win in Thursday Feature

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $125,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Patrick Biancone will saddle Unchained Elaine, a daughter of 2015 Triple Crown champion American Pharoah, for a start in Gulfstream Park’s first 2-year-old race of the year Friday.

“When you see her in the paddock, she looks like a 4-year-old,” Biancone said. “She’s big, very big. She’s like her mother. We know the family well.”

Biancone owned and trained Unchained Elaine’s dam, Razorback Lady, who broke her maiden in the second start of her juvenile season after finishing second in her debut. Razorback Lady went on to place in five stakes, including a runner-up finish in the 2019 Inside Information (G2) at Gulfstream.

Owned by Biancone and longtime client Amy E. Dunne, Unchained Elaine has been training at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

“She’s ready to run,” Biancone said. “I hope she runs as good as she’s worked.”

Chris Landeros has the mount on Unchained Elaine, who is scheduled to meet three other fillies and five colts in the 4 ½-furlong dash on the main track.

Biancone, who had entered Unchained Elaine in a turf race for fillies that didn’t fill, said turf may well be in his homebred filly’s future while mentioning the $100,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, an automatic Royal Ascot qualifier scheduled for May 11 at Gulfstream Park.

“Maybe we can dream about Ascot,” Biancone said.

Razorback Lady won an allowance in her only career start on turf.

Trainer Wesley Ward will be represented in Friday’s maiden special weight race by a pair of fillies – Delightful Flame, a daughter of Flameaway, and Rose Rita, a daughter of Mitole, who have been prepared for their respective debuts at Payson Park. Delightful Flame, a John Oxley homebred, is out of Delightful Mary, a Grade 3 winner who finished third in the 2010 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1).

Ward saddled Shoot It True for a dazzling juvenile debut at Keeneland last Thursday, as well as sending out Raise the Bar for an easy victory in a 2-year-old maiden race at the Kentucky track on Wednesday.

Notes: Trainer Eddie Plesa Jr. will seek his 2,500th career victory when he sends out Zio Lorenzo for a start in Thursday’s Race 7 feature, a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for Florida-bred 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta. Zio Lorenzo, who broke his maiden at first asking last October at five furlongs on Tapeta, is coming off a second-place finish March 10. Edgard Zayas has the call on the Plesa trainee, who is rated third on the morning line at 4-1. Georgina Baxter-trained Heals the Soul, a 6-year-old winner of nine races, is favored on the morning line at 9-5.

Thursday’s feature will headline the 20-cent Rainbow 6 sequence that will span Races 3-8. The pool for the popular multi-race wager is expected to grow to an estimated $125,000 Thursday after going unsolved for the first three days of the Royal Palm Meet.