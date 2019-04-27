AMTOTE LAUNCHES FULL WAGERING PLATFORM & GLOBAL CONTENT DISTRIBUTION SERVICES FOR TURKISH JOCKEY CLUB 8/13/2024

13 AUGUST 2024 – 1/ST TECHNOLOGY’s AmTote International (“AmTote”), in association with OneBet Technology Limited (“OneBet”), has entered into multiple long-term agreements with the Jockey Club of Turkiye (Türkiye Jokey Kulübü, “TJK”) to provide the exclusive wagering platform technologies, hardware, and related support services for TJK’s racecourses, 2,300 off-track betting shops (“OTBs”), and multiple e-Agent online betting operators within Turkey. In addition to the in-country wagering technologies and services, AmTote and B2E Racing Content Limited (“B2E”) have secured the media and wagering distribution rights for TJK racing content to be exported throughout the world, leveraging 1/ST CONTENT’s expansive operator relationships and integrations.

AmTote, TJK and OneBet/B2E teams have worked tirelessly over the past several months ultimately culminating in a Monday, June 24th seamless overnight launch of TJK’s ten racecourses, over 2,300 OTB shops, while installing 3,000 state-of-the-art point of sale terminal deployments throughout Turkey, TJK’s online betting site, as well as full integrations with TJK’s six online betting operator partners.

Then, in less than a week, on Sunday, June 30th, TJK successfully ran its biggest event of the year, the 98th running of the Gazi Derby. The event day smashed previous records, with combined all programs handle of over 248 million TL (USD 7.6M). In doing so, TJK’s new AmTote platform flawlessly processed nearly five million total system transactions, with a maximum total transaction rate exceeding a blazing 10,000 transactions per second, including two million physical ticket transactions, and over 362 million internal wagering pool updates.

The deal sees 1/ST TECHNOLOGY’s AmTote, OneBet and B2E become TJK’s exclusive long-term partner not only for international media and wagering distribution, along with supplying its existing wagering technology needs, but it will also include new pari-mutuel wagering types as well as fixed-odds betting technology and markets management in the coming months.

Keith Johnson, President of 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and AmTote, said:

“1/ST TECHNOLOGY and AmTote are thrilled to have earned TJK’s business, in conjunction with our OneBet and B2E colleagues, and to now collectively call them our partners. Our companies are aligned in the betterment of horse racing on the global stage, and the critical wagering operations that underpin it. I can boldly say that, in my time in this industry, I have not worked with a better and more skilled group of people than the TJK executives, management, and their entire team, as evidenced by an amazingly clean launch of unparalleled scope in our business. I am proud of the combined teams’ effort; they were truly awe-inspiring. We now look forward to the successes we will continue to have together for many years to come.”

Andrew Gaughan, Chairman of OneBet and B2E, added:

“I am delighted to announce our participation in a landmark collaboration and partnership with AmTote, combining with the formidable 1/ST alongside the prestigious Jockey Club of Turkiye (TJK). This partnership marks a significant milestone for all parties involved, and we are confident it will revolutionize the landscape of horse racing in Turkey. We are committed to being a long-term partner, not only addressing their current wagering and technology needs but also supporting their future endeavors and business growth initiatives.

“Our combined expertise will extend beyond Turkish borders. By leveraging the expansive network of 1/ST CONTENT’s business unit and utilizing the relationships of 1/ST and the OneBet/B2E business and racing relationships, we have secured the international media and wagering distribution rights for TJK racing content. This strategic move allows us to share the thrill and steeped history of Turkish horse racing and wagering thereon to the global racing and gaming audiences.”

Tuncel Aydin, CEO of TJK, added:

“As the Turkish Jockey Club, we are very pleased with our partnership with AmTote, OneBet, and B2E. The successful implementation of our new betting system, replacing the old one that had reached the end of its technological and economic life, significantly contributes to our goal of modernization. We are delighted to have made a seamless transition to a state-of-the-art betting system. By leveraging the power of technology, we aim to offer faster, more reliable, and comprehensive services to our racing enthusiasts. This partnership not only enhances the betting experience within Turkey but also plays a crucial role in marketing the media and wagering rights of Turkish races internationally.

“I would like to extend our gratitude to the AmTote team for their exceptional efforts during the system transition. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in achieving a smooth and successful launch. I believe that, through our partnership with AmTote, OneBet, and B2E, Turkish horse racing will reach a wider audience globally. I would like to thank all the teams who contributed to the successful launch process and I am confident in our future successes.”

1/ST TECHNOLOGY’s world-class products, led by AmTote, rank among the most trusted names across gaming, technology, and racing. AmTote’s technology and services already support the majority of racetracks, pari-mutuel and fixed-odds betting operators and partner integrations worldwide, processing more than $15 billion in pari-mutuel and fixed-odds wagering each year.

For more information about 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, please click here.