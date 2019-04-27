Andrea Overpowers Rivals in Saturday’s Hallandale Beach 9/14/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – C2 Racing Stable LLC, Kuehne Racing and Mark Corrado’s Andrea, a front-running 6 ½-length winner in her debut, returned with an overpowering 7 3/4-length victory in Saturday’s $95,000 Hallandale Beach at Gulfstream Park.

The stretch-out in distance from 5 ½ furlongs to a mile in the stakes for 2-year-old fillies proved no problem at all for the Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained daughter of Thousand Words.

Andrea broke cleanly from the starting gate and shook off a few early challengers to assume the lead on the backstretch on her way to setting fractions of 24.05 and 46.79 seconds for the first half-mile. Jockey Emisael Jaramillo only needed to shake the reins at the top of the stretch for Andrea to respond with a powerful stretch run.

The 3-5 favorite ran a mile in 1:38.83 over a good main track. Whatintheliteral finished a distant second ahead of Kip the Distance.

Andrea, out of the Tiznow mare Photoplay, was purchased at the OBS April sale for $105,00.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $275,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $275,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the 12th.racing day following an Aug. 17 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a mile maiden special weight event for fillies and mares on turf in Race 6. Glen Hill Farm’s Betula, second and third in her two most recent starts in Ireland, is scheduled to make her U.S. debut for trainer Jack Sisterson. Mark Casse-trained Victory Girl, who finished a troubled third last time out, and Steve Dwoskin-trained Starship Boeing, a daughter of American Pharoah making her second start off a long layoff, are among the top contenders.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.