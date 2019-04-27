Australian Tutta La Vita Nearing North American Debut 12/1/2024

Three-Time Group 1-Placed Filly Expected to Run Dec. 2

6 Didia Looking at Title Defense in Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Resolute Racing’s Tutta La Vita, three times Group 1-placed in her native Australia, continues to train forwardly at Gulfstream Park ahead of a planned North American debut later this month.

Trainer Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Correas IV said Sunday that the 4-year-old filly, purchased by Resolute’s John Stewart for $2.1 million (U.S.) at Australia’s Inglis Chairman’s Sale in May, is being pointed to an entry-level optional claiming allowance following the Christmas holiday.

“She’s doing good. She’s eligible for a one-other-than and she’s going to run here on the 26th,” Correas said. “So far, so good.”

The acclimation from Australian winter to North American summer was slower than anticipated for Tutta La Vita, whose name means ‘all life long’ in Italian, pushing her first timed work to mid-September at Keeneland and scrapping plans to run at both Saratoga and in the Breeders’ Cup.

Tutta La Vita has breezed twice over the all-weather Tapeta surface at Gulfstream, going five furlongs in 1:00.84 Nov. 23 and four furlongs in 49.34 seconds Nov. 30. A daughter of The Autumn Sun, she owns a record of 1-3-2 from 12 career starts, all on turf, and was eighth last time out in the May 25 ANZ Bloodstock News The Roses (G2) racing first time for Resolute.

Last fall Tutta La Vita was third in the one-mile Darley Flight Stakes (G1) at Randwick and this year ran third in Randwick’s seven-furlong Drinkwise Surround Stakes (G1) and second in the 1 ¼-mile Vinery Stud Storm Queen Stakes (G1) at Rosehill over a 28-day span in March.

“Mr. Stewart bought her and sent her to me. She ran some nice races in Australia. She has been working here like a good horse. We look forward to a good start in America and then a very good campaign in 2025,” Correas said. “The idea is to run her here and give her a start and go from there. She’s training very well and doing very well, so we are very happy with her.”

Correas also trains 6-year-old millionaire Argentine mare Didia for Resolute and Merriebelle Stable. A two-time Group 1 winner in her home country, she has won four graded stakes in North America including the June 7 New York (G1) at Saratoga.

Most recently third by less than a length in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) Nov. 2 at Del Mar, Didia is being pointed to make a title defense in Gulfstream’s $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G2) next month, a race she won by a neck as the favorite Jan. 27.

“Didia is doing good,” Correas said. “She came out of the Breeders’ Cup in very good shape. She’s back working, and she is expected to make her comeback in the Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf. That was a very exciting day for me and for everybody.”