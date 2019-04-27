BCJTS Runner-Up Valiant Force Returns to Action Wednesday 2/4/2024

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $225,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to climb to an estimated $225,000 Wednesday at Gulfstream Park, where Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1) runner-up Valiant Force is scheduled to make his first start for trainer Jorge Delgado in the Race 8 feature.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by the five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf for 3-year-olds, for which Amo Racing USA’s Valiant Force has been installed as the even-money morning-line favorite.

Valiant Force, who boke his maiden in the Group 2 Norfolk at Royal Ascot in June, closed from 10th at the top of the stretch run of the five-furlong Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint to miss catching Big Evs by a half-length in his U.S. debut.

The 3-year-old son of Malibu Moon is slated to meet six other 3-year-olds with Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard.

Trainer Brian Lynch, who has maintained a strike rate over 30 percent during the Championship Meet, is represented by a pair of colts, King Julien, who is coming off an impressive maiden score, and Banneker, who returns to a sprint following a recent tiring fourth in a two-turn star on Tapeta.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for a second racing day following a Friday’s jackpot hit for a $103,388 payoff.

Who’s Hot: Trainer Rohan Crichton saddled back-to back winners – Fighter in the Win ($3.60) in Race 2 and Bandero ($4.60) in Race 3.

Emisael Jaramillo doubled with bookend wins aboard Mywifeknowsitall ($9) in Race 1 and Yes I Am Free ($11.40) in Race 9.