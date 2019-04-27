BCJTS Runner-Up Valiant Force Will Try Dirt in Hutcheson 3/6/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1) runner-up Valiant Force is scheduled to make his belated dirt debut in the March 16 Hutcheson Stakes at Gulfstream Park, trainer Jorge Delgado said Wednesday.

AMO Racing’s Valiant Force had been scheduled to make his main track debut as the odds-on favorite in the six-furlong Limehouse Jan. 8 at Gulfstream but reared up in the starting gate and was scratched.

“He’s always been in good shape and that didn’t affect him at all,” Delgado said.

Winner of the five-furlong Norfolk (G2) at Royal Ascot last summer, the 3-year-old son of Malibu Moon colt rallied from far back to be second by a half-length in the Breeders’ Cup. He has raced once this year, finishing second as the favorite in a five-furlong optional claiming allowance sprinting five furlongs on the grass Feb. 7 at Gulfstream.

“We want to give him a chance on dirt to see what he can do, so we can plan for the rest of the season,” Delgado said. “We’ll see what he wants to do. If he runs the way he’s training, he should have a really good chance in there.”

Delgado said Valiant Force has been training extremely well on dirt at Gulfstream in preparation for the Hutcheson, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds.

“He’s a good horse, no matter what,” Delgado said. “We’re hoping he can really run on dirt. The fractions in his workouts are exceptional that not all horses can do what he does on his own. He’s very comfortable without asking him.

Valiant Force is joined by stakes winners Patriot Spirit, Ship to Shore and Sweet Soddy J on the list of 17 nominations for the Hutcheson.

Mellon Patch, Inc.’s Patriot Spirit won the six-furlong Inaugural as the favorite Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Downs, where most recently he finished ninth in the Sam F. Davis (G3) in his first try around two turns. Holly Crest Farm’s Ship to Shore exits a front-running eight-length triumph in the six-furlong Limehouse Jan. 6 at Gulfstream.

Built Wright Stables’ Sweet Soddy J, who has raced primarily in the Mid-Atlantic, won the 6 ½-furlong Timonium Juvenile in his second start and seven-furlong Heft in his 2-year-old finale Dec. 30 at Laurel Park, where this year he was second in the seven-furlong Spectacular Bid Jan. 27 and fifth in the one-mile Miracle Wood Feb. 24.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $75,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $75,000 for Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved on the first racing day following Sunday’s mandatory payout.

Who’s Hot: A resurgent Paco Lopez, who ranks second behind two-time defending titlist Irad Oritz Jr, notched three wins on Wednesday’s card. He recorded back-to-back victories on Just a Photo ($17) in Race 3 and Dazzling Move ($5.20) in Race 4, before capturing the Race 8 nightcap aboard Castellana ($3.20).

Luis Saez also back-to-back aboard Sals Dream Girl ($9) in Race 6 and Refuel ($4.40) in Race 7.

Refuel, a $550,000 son of Hard Spun owned by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stables LLC, remained undefeated with a 1 ½ length victory Wednesday, covering 5 furlongs on the Tapeta in :55.60. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Refuel won his debut Feb. 2 on the turf. Wednesday’s race was originally scheduled on the turf.