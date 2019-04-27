Bedtime Story: A Tale of Heart and Tapeta 11/19/2023

Cheminaud Guides Youknownothing to Impressive Debut Win R Harper Rose Tunes Up for $300,000 My Dear Girl Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $75,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Bruno Schickedanz’s Bedtime Story remained undefeated in six starts on Tapeta Sunday at Gulfstream Park, scoring a 1 ¾-length victory in Race 8, a five-furlong starter allowance for fillies and mares on the all-weather surface.

The strapping 3-year-old daughter of Bee Jersey has lost only one race during her seven-race career, having finished sixth on turf in the March 25 Melody of Colors. The Jose D’Angelo-trained filly had tie-back throat surgery following her only loss.

“She’s an amazing filly,” trainer Jose D’Angelo said. “She’s just heart.” Bedtime Story, who physically towered over her older rivals Sunday, is so big and powerful, she is both delicate and a handful to train, said D’Angelo. “After tie-back surgery, they recommend a figure 8 bit and a tongue tie,” D’Angelo said. “But you can’t put a tongue tie on her. She doesn’t like it, so she runs with just the figure 8.”

Despite her unblemished record on Tapeta, Bedtime Story is likely to run on Gulfstream’s newly renovated turf course during the Championship Meet, D’Angelo said.

In Sunday’s Race 5, a mile-and-70-yard maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds on Tapeta, jockey Vincent Cheminaud notched his first Gulfstream Park victory, guiding first-time starter Youknownothing to an off-the-pace victory. Christophe Clement trains the 2-year-old daughter of Candy Ride. Cheminaud, the 29-year-old France native who has ridden in Kentucky for the past two years, will ride during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet for the first time.

R Harper Rose Tunes Up for $300,000 My Dear Girl Averill Racing LLC and Two Eight Racing LLC’s R Harper Rose breezed a half-mile in 47.81 seconds Sunday morning at Gulfstream Park in preparation for a planned start in the $300,000 My Dear Girl Dec. 2.

“She’ll have one more work into that race,” trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said. The My Dear Girl and co-featured $300,000 In Reality, the final legs of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series for 2-year-olds sired by accredited Florida stallions, will kick off the $14.875 million stakes scheduled for Gulfstream Park’s 2023-2024 Championship Meet that gets underway Dec. 1.

R Harper Rose is undefeated in three career starts that she has won by a total of 16 lengths. The daughter of Khozan won at first asking by 6 ¼ lengths before capturing a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance by 5 ¾ lengths. After missing the first leg of the FSS series with a fever, R Harper Rose won the $200,000 FSS Susan’s Girl by four lengths.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $75,000 The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $75,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the fourth racing program following a jackpot hit for $136,285.46.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.