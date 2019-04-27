BELINDA STRONACH APPOINTS AIDAN BUTLER TO PRESIDENT OF 1/ST 1/24/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of 1/ST announces the appointment of Aidan Butler to President of 1/ST.

The expansion of Butler’s role to President of 1/ST reflects and supports Stronach’s mandate of continued growth of the company’s racing and gaming assets. Stronach has held the role of President in addition to her position as Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer since the introduction of the 1/ST business in 2020. As President of 1/ST, Butler’s primary focus will be on innovation and diversification of the company’s industry leading wagering and gaming assets. He will work closely with the Chief Executive Officers and leadership of the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST CONTENT and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses to drive growth and performance and to achieve strategic objectives.

Since September 2022, Butler has led 1/ST RACING & GAMING as Chief Executive Officer overseeing racing operations at 1/ST tracks and training centers while working to expand the company’s gaming footprint to capitalize on the future of sports wagering and gaming. Craig Fravel, Executive Vice-Chairman, 1/ST RACING & GAMING together with Stephen Screnci, President of Racing & Business Development, 1/ST RACING & GAMING, will assume responsibility for day-to-day racing and training operations.

Butler previously served as Chief Operating Officer, 1/ST RACING and as Chief Strategy Officer for The Stronach Group.

