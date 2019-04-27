Bentornato Arrives Safely in Saudi Arabia for Saudi Derby Run 2/14/2024

Accompanies Pegasus Hero National Treasure, White Abarrio

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $225,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Jose D’Angelo entered Wednesday’s program at Gulfstream Park with peace of mind after learning that Bentornato had arrived safely in Saudi Arabia following a trans-Atlantic flight that had originated at Miami International Airport.

“He just arrived. He arrived good,” D’Angelo said. “We’ll just wait for the race on the 24th.”

Leon King Stable Corp.’s Bentornato is scheduled to run in the $1.5 million Saudi Derby (G3) at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on the undercard of the $20 million Saudi Cup (G1) Feb. 24. He was accompanied on the flight by a trio of contenders for the Saudi Cup, including National Treasure, who captured the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Jan. 27, and White Abarrio, the 2022 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) winner who is coming off a victory in the Nov. 4 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Santa Anitia. Senor Buscador, the Pegasus World Cup Invitational runner-up who completed his preparation at Gulfstream Park, was also aboard the flight.

Bentornato won the first four races of his career last year, including victories in the $100,000 Dr. Fager and $200,000 Affirmed, the first two legs of the FTBO Florida Sire Stakes series. He sustained his first loss in the $300,000 In Reality while running around two turns for the first time in the 1 1/16-mile FFS final, in which he finished a length behind victorious Seminole Chief.

“I know the mile is long, but he’ll do good, because it’s one turn,” D’Angelo said of the Saudi Derby distance. “That’s a big difference for him.”

Luis Saez has the mount aboard the son of Valiant Minister.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $225,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Wednesday for the fourth racing day following a jackpot hit for $215,855 Feb. 8.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a maiden special weight event for older horses going 7 ½ furlongs on turf in Race 5. A full field of 12 (and an also-eligible) includes four well-connected first-time starters. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher has entered a pair of 4-year-old debuters – Storm Ready, a 4-year-old son of City of Light who was purchased by Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable for $1,050,000 at the 2021 Keeneland September sale, and Swordofhonor, an Irish-bred son of Siyouni.

Chad Brown-trained Unit Economics, a son of Showcasing bred in Great Britain, and Graham Motion-trained Porquerolles, a 4-year-old son of Speightstown, ate also slated to debut Thursday at Gulfstream.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

