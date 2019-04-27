Bentornato Breezes in Preparation for G1 Breeders’ Cup Sprint 10/9/2024

G2 Gallant Bob Winner Works 4F at Palm Meadows Training Center

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Leon King Stable Corp.’s Bentornato breezed four furlongs in 48.35 seconds Wednesday morning at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County, in preparation for a planned start in the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) Nov. 2 at Del Mar.

The 3-year-old son of Valiant Minister worked for the first time since capturing the Gallant Bob (G2) at Parx Sept. 21.

“It looked good to me. It was a very consistent and solid workout,” trainer Jose D’Angelo said. “I’m planning one more workout here before he ships to California.’

Bentornato will accompany D’Angelo trained Howard Wolowitz, the Franklin-Simpson (G1) winner who is being pointed top the Nov. 2 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1), on a cross-county flight Oct. 19.

Bentornato, who won two of the three legs of the FTBOA Florida Sire Stakes series last year, launched his 2024 campaign with a third-place finish behind Japanese star Forever Young in the Feb. 24 Saudi Derby (G3). He finished second following a wide trip in the Aug. 23 Robert Hilton at Charles Town before breaking through with his first graded-stakes victory in the six-furlong Gallant Bob, in which he was involved in a race-long duel before prevailing by a neck.