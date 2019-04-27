Beth’s Dream Repels Bid by Scylla in Race 9 Feature 3/17/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Virginia and James Gamble’s Beth’s Dream returned from a seven-month layoff in Sunday’s featured Race 9 at Gulfstream Park, in which the 6-year-old Florida-bred mare showed no signs of rust while repelling the stretch challenge by 1-2 favorite Scylla on her way to victory in the one-mile optional claiming allowance.

Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., Beth’s Dream showed the way along the backstretch with undefeated Scylla racing a few lengths back between horses. The Victor Barboza Jr.-trained pacesetter carried her lead to the top of the stretch as the Bill Mott-trained Scylla loomed ominously to her outside. Scylla pulled alongside Beth’s Dream and appeared to put her nose in front in deep stretch, but the Barboza-trained daughter of Jess’s Dream fought back to prevail by a neck.

Beth’s Dream ($8.80) ran the one-turn mile in 1:36.53 to collect her sixth career win in 13 starts and fourth success at a mile at Gulfstream.

“I was very confident in the mare at one mile at Gulfstream,” Barboza said. “The owners have a very good mare for the rest of the year. She’s a Florida-bred so I think she’ll stay here.”

Scylla, who was ridden by Hall of Famer Javier Castellano, finished 9 ¼ lengths clear of third-placed finisher Batucada.

Scylla had been idle since romping by 8 ¼ lengths in a first level mile allowance at Churchill Downs last June. In per prior start, she debuted at Keeneland with a late rallying 2 ½-length victory at six furlongs.

The 4-year-old daughter of Tapit is out of Close Hatches, the 2014 Eclipse Award-winning older female who won five Grade 1 stakes after winning her first two career races at Gulfstream Park in 2013.

Kathleen O, the 2022 Davona Dale (G2) and Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) winner making her second start off a 9 ½-month layoff, was never a factor.

Wednesday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $525,000

Wednesday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $525,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for a 10th racing day following a March 3 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Luis Saez notched a three-bagger Sunday, scoring aboard Permed ($4.80) in Race 2, Insisting ($4.40) in Race 4, and Miuccia ($10.20) in Race 7.

Irad Ortiz Jr. also tripled, winning Race 5 on Crimson Princess ($3.40) before back-to-back scores aboard Beth’s Dream ($8.80) in Race 9 and Flat Top Box ($4) in Race 10.

Emisael Jaramillo also doubled, scoring aboard Condora ($8.40) in Race 1 and Love Her Lots ($10) in Race 8.