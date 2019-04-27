Beth’s Dream Scores Dominating Victory in Saturday’s Sheer Drama 8/17/2024

Sept. 21 Princess Rooney (G3) Next for Victor Barboza Jr. Trainee

Chick’s Shadow Last to First in Frolic’s Revenge Handicap

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Virginia Gamble’s Beth’s Dream captured her fourth consecutive victory while dominating her six rivals in Saturday’s $100,000 Sheer Drama at Gulfstream Park, setting the 6-year-old mare up for a start in the $220,000 Princess Rooney (G3) Sept. 21.

Making her first start at the seven-furlong Princess Rooney distance in the Sheer Drama, a handicap for fillies and mares, Beth’s Dream shook off inside pressure along the backstretch before drawing clear of the field on the far turn and continuing to a comfortable four-length triumph under Emisael Jaramillo.

Saturday’s feature carries the name of David Fawkes-trained Sheer Drama, a multiple Grade 1 stakes-winning half-sister to Fawkes-trained Big Drama, the 2010 Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) winner and Eclipse-winning sprinter.

Beth’s Dream, the 4-5 favorite, has won at the one-turn mile distance seven times after breaking her maiden at 6 ½ furlongs in a $16,000 claiming race in December 2021. Trainer Victor Barboza Jr. expressed satisfaction with the daughter of Jess’s Dream’s performance at seven furlongs.

“It was very important. I still think she is better at a mile, but she is in the best form of her career,” Barboza said. “This will get her ready for the Princess Rooney.”

Beth’s Dream ran seven furlongs in 1:23.05 to collect her ninth career victory. Maryquitecontrary, a Grade 1 stakes-placed multiple graded-stakes winner, closed to finish second, three-quarters of a length ahead of Charlie’s Wish. Bluefield, the second betting choice who was coming off a victory in the Musical Romance, was never a factor.

Chick’s Shadow Last to First in Frolic’s Revenge Handicap

Dave McGinn’s Chick’s Shadow rallied from last to first to capture Saturday’s $75,000 Frolic’s Revenge at Gulfstream Park, giving jockey Edgard Zayas his 105th victory of the Royal Palm Meet in the mile-and-70-yard overnight handicap for fillies and mares on Tapeta.

Allowed to settle into stride after breaking from the rail post position, Chick’s Shadow saved ground while dropping back to last on the backstretch as Swoonatra showed the way past fractions of 25.05 and 48.92 seconds for the first half mile. When asked to make a run, the 7-year-old daughter of Seek Again made a four-wide sweep off the turn into the homestretch before making a sustained rally to prevail by 1 ¾ lengths over the pacesetter.

Angel Rodriguez-trained Chick’s Shadow ($18.80) ran the mile and 70 yards in 1:41.43. Swoonatra finished 1 ¼ lengths ahead of 7-5 favorite Abundancia. Jan’s Girl, the morning-line favorite who was sent to post as the 2-1 second choice, made a short run on the far turn before fading to last.

“The plan was to drop back. Jan’s Girl was the [morning-line} favorite. Last race, she beat us by only a half of a length. I felt like if I waited a little big longer, she’d have a really good chance. That’s what happened I followed her and when I got out, I had so much horse,” said Zayas, who won two more races on the afternoon.

Zayas has built a lead of 20-plus wins over his nearest rival in the jockey standings for the Royal Palm Meet that comes to a close Sept. 1.