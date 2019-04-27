Big and Classy Returns as Highweight in Saturday’s Tackleberry 7/18/2024

Eight-Race Winner in 2023 Seeks to Keep Winning Form in 2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Keith Johnston and Chris Aulds’ Big and Classy, who lived up to his name by winning eight races last year, is scheduled to carry highweight of 123 pounds while making his 2024 debut in Saturday’s $75,000 Tackleberry Handicap at Gulfstream Park.

The 5-year-old gelded son of The Big Beast, who has been installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite, will concede between three to eight pounds to his nine rivals in the mile overnight handicap for 3-year-olds and up.

“It’s been a long haul for us. He’s been amazing to us. He suffered a little injury and I had to take my time. But he’s coming back on all cylinders,” trainer Bobby Dibona said. “He’s been working lights-out.”

Claimed for $20,000 last March off back-to-back victories, Big and Classy went on to win six races and finish second three times in his next nine starts for Dibona, finishing the year with eight total victories.

Big and Classy compiled his enviable record while racing at the highest level of competition at Gulfstream during the Royal Palm and Sunshine Meets, winning the Jackson Bend Handicap and finishing second behind multiple graded-stakes winner Dean Delivers in the Smile Sprint (G3).

While Big and Classy came very close to being unbeatable in sprints ranging from 5 ½ furlongs to seven furlongs, the Florida-bred gelding finished second in both of his one-turn mile races, including a runner-up finish behind subsequent graded-stakes winner Octane in the Gil Campbell Memorial Oct. 23 in his 2023 finale.

“Whether the mile is his best distance, I don’t know. The numbers say, ‘Maybe, yes.’ He was second twice. So, it’s all right. We’ll get back in the game,” Dibona said.

Leonel Reyes has the return mount on Big and Classy Saturday.

Dibona has also enjoyed considerable success with Fly the W, an 8-year-old gelded son of Ghostzapper who has won 14 races in his last 23 starts while finishing on the board in every start.

“Between [Big and Classy] and Fly the W, they’ve won 20 for me,” Dibona said. "Big and Classy is a big horse. He throws his weight around. He’s not easy. If you’re not a horseman, he’ll walk on you. Awesome horse, just awesome. Fly the W is easier to handle. He’ll do what you ask him. He knows his job. Big and Classy acts like King Kong.”

The first four finishers in the June 27 Wildcat Red Handicap are slated to return in the Tackleberry. Gentry Farms’ Positive Review, who will carry 119 pounds Saturday, registered a 1 ½-length victory over Chester Bishop and partners’ Shaq Diesel. David Fawkes-trained Shaq Diesel will carry 120 pounds, one more than Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Positive Review.

EKB Stables LLC and P and L Thoroughbreds LLC’s Black Belt, who pressed the pace before weakening to third in the Wildcat Red, is also assigned 120 pounds. The Peter Walder trainee finished five lengths ahead of Joseph-trained fourth-place finisher Lord Miles.

Vegso Racing Stables Inc.’s Lord Miles, who captured the 2023 Wood Memorial (G2), closed mildly to finish fourth.

Daniel Walters, Dennis Smith and trainer Rohan Crichton’s Legacy Island; Gary Barber Manfred Conrad and Penny Conrad’s Golden Glider; Gods Glory Stables and trainer Matthew Ciamel’s Love Me Not; Nataki Brown’s The Skipper Too; and J. J. Brevan Stable LLC’s Chrome Ghost; round out the field.

The Tackleberry is named after the multiple graded stakes-winning gelded son of Montbrook who won the Gulfstream Park Handicap (G2), Gulfstream Sprint Championship (G2) and Fred Hooper (G3). Tackleberry was owned by Marissa Olivares and conditioned by the popular Luis Olivares, who also trained Grade 1 winners Flying Pidgeon and Powder Break.