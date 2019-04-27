Breakfast at Gulfstream Returns for Four Weekends Beginning Saturday, Dec. 2 11/27/2023

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The opening weekend of Gulfstream Park’s Championship Meet will also mark the first Breakfast at Gulfstream, a fun morning for families and fans to have breakfast while watching Gulfstream’s Thoroughbreds gallop and work on the main track and take an informational tour of the backstretch.

Breakfast at Gulfstream runs from 7:30-9:30 a.m. in the Breezeway. Tickets are $15 per person with children under five free. Gulfstream host and analyst Samantha Perry will host.

Breakfast at Gulfstream will also be held Jan. 6, Feb. 3, and March 2.

