Breakfast at Gulfstream Returns Saturday 12/6/2024

Meet Hall of Fame Rider Edgar Prado

Take a Tram Tour, Watch Horses Train

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Breakfast at Gulfstream, the popular Saturday feature that allows fans to watch horses train and meet racing personalities, returns Saturday with special guest Hall of Fame jockey Edgar Prado.

For $15, fans can enjoy a casual breakfast buffet in the Breezeway while watching horses train and take a tram tour (first come, first served) of the backstretch.

Breakfast at Gulfstream runs from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Prado, a native of Peru inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2008, began his career in Florida before settling in Maryland. He was the nation’s leading rider in wins from 1997-99 and became only the fourth jockey ever to win as many as 500 races in one year. He was Gulfstream’s Championship Meet leading jockey in 2002 and 2005.

Prado’s achievements include a victory in the Kentucky Derby (G1) aboard Barbaro, two wins in the Belmont Stakes (G1) and five Breeders’ Cup (G1) wins. He is also the author of ‘My Guy Barbaro,” a memoir of his relationship with the 2006 Kentucky Derby and Florida Derby winner.

For more information, click here.