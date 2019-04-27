British Apprentice Mia Nicholls Giving It a Go at Gulfstream 12/1/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – British apprentice jockey Mia Nicholls acquainted herself with U.S. racing at Gulfstream Park while riding in three races over the weekend.

Although the 20-year-old jockey didn’t find her way into the Gulfstream winner’s circle, she is enjoying the change of pace.

“They do the times and the fractions over here, which I think will be beneficial to me when I get back in England,” Nicholls said.

Nicholls, who is a seven-pound apprentice in the U.S., has ridden 28 winners in England.

“I came here year and just was out there riding daily,” Nicholls said. “This year, I decided to give it a go. I’m quite small and light. I thought I might as well while I’m young.”

Trainer Jeremiah O’Dwyer, for whom Nicholls galloped at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County during last season’s flat season break, provided the young jockey with a mount on Saturday and one on Sunday. O’Dwyer rode with Nicholls’ father, Adrian, in England before venturing to the U.S.

O’Dwyer-trained Spun Size, a debuting 38-1 daughter of Hard Spun, closed from last under Nicholls to finish a distant third in Sunday’s Race 3, a 5 ½-furlong maiden claiming race for 2-year-old fillies on the main track.

Nicholls had a pick-up mount in Sunday’s opening race aboard 50-1 outsider Jamaica Redd, who was hustled out of the gate to take an early lead he would hold into the far turn before weakening to fifth in a five-furlong maiden claiming race on turf.

Nicholls experienced an eventful U.S. debut, in which she needed to snatch up her mount to avoid clipping heels with a horse that had unseated its rider in Saturday’s Race 4.

“It was eventful for my first ride, but all went well. I got back safe, and so did the horse,” she said.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool is expected to grow to an estimated $125,000 Thursday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the fourth racing day following a Nov. 24 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 carryover pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence.

Note: Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano and hometown favorite Tyler Gaffalione will make their 2024-2025 Championship Meet debuts Thursday. Castellano, a five-time Championship Meet titlist, has four mounts, while Gaffalione, a native of nearby Davie, FL, has the call on five mounts.

Who’s Hot: Edwin Gonzalez rode a pair of winners Sunday, scoring aboard Crosstown Shootout ($13.20) in Race 5 and Mattinata ($19.20) in Race 9. Gonzalez, who won the recently concluded Sunshine Meet title, was honored in the winner’s circle following the Race 9 winner’s presentation.

Saffie Joseph Jr., who collected his 11th consecutive Gulfstream training title for saddling the most winners during the Sunshine Meet, was honored following Race 6. Joseph saddled the winner of Race 6, Bear Claw Necklace ($6.40), as well as Timely Reward ($8.20), the winner of Race 10.

Edgard Zayas, who rode both Joseph winners, finished a three-win day aboard King Julien ($29) in Race 11.