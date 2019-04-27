Champion Fierceness Breezes for Feb. 3 Holy Bull (G3) 1/27/2024

Change of Command Produces ‘Bullet’ Work for Holy Bull

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Repole Stable’s Fierceness, newly honored as 2023 champion 2-year-old, breezed at Palm Beach Downs Saturday morning in advance of next Saturday’s $250,000 Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream Park. Trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, the son of City of Light was timed in 49.33 seconds for a half-mile.

“I was very pleased. He had a serious work last week – fifty-nine-and-change [for five furlongs]. We were just looking for a maintenance work today,” Pletcher said.

Fierceness is coming off a 6 ¼-length romp in the Nov.3 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) at Santa Anita.

“Knock on wood. He’s done everything super this winter. We’re excited getting him going again,” Pletcher said.

Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, who guided Fierceness to victory in the Juvenile, was aboard for Saturday’s breeze.

Courtlandt Farms’ Change of Command breezed a half-mile at Payson Park Saturday morning in preparation for the Holy Bull. He was timed in 48.20 seconds, the fastest clocking of 66 half-mile workouts.

The Shug McGaughey-trained son of Into Mischief has won both of his starts during the Championship Meet heading into his scheduled start in the 1 1/16-mile prep for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) March 30 at Gulfstream Park.