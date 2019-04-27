Champion Fierceness Continues Preparation for Florida Derby 3/8/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Eclipse Award-winning Fierceness continued his preparation for a planned start in the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) March 30 at Gulfstream Park, breezing five furlongs at Palm Beach Downs Friday morning.

The Todd Pletcher-trained 3-year-old son of City of Light worked outside stablemate Tuscan Sky in his third breeze since finishing a disappointing third in the Feb. 3 Holy Bull (G3) in his first start since capturing the Nov. 3 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) at Santa Anita. Both Repole Stable’s Fierceness and Spendthrift Farm LLC’s Tuscan Sky, a son of Vino Rosso who is undefeated in two starts, were timed in 1:00.99. Hall of Famer John Velazquez was aboard Fierceness, who worked outside his stablemate.

Fierceness was compromised considerably at the start of the Holy Bull while being squeezed between rivals. Forced to race wide throughout the 1 1/16-mile stakes, Fierceness put his head in front approaching the far turn but faltered in the stretch to finish 3 ½ lengths behind victorious Hades, whom he is scheduled to meet again in the Florida Derby.

Hall of Famer Pletcher has won a record seven runnings of the Florida Derby.

Pletcher-trained 3-year-olds, Agate Road and Antiquarian also worked five furlongs in company at Palm Beach Downs Friday morning, finishing on even terms in 1:00.20.

Saturday’s’ 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $225,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for a third racing day following last Sunday’s mandatory payout that yielded multiple payoffs of $35,544.70.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, co-headlined by the $125,000 Hurricane Bertie (G3) and the $100,000 Silks Run.

The Hurricane Bertie, a 6 ½-furlongs stakes for older fillies and mares carded as Race 10, will feature a rematch between Spirit Wind and Olivia Darling. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Spirit Wind captured the Dec. 23 Sugar Swirl (G3), in which Jorge Delgado-trained Olivia Darling finished three-quarters of a length back while checking in third. Olivia Darling came back to capture the Jan. 27 Inside Information (G2). Rusty Arnold-trained Red Carpet Ready, who captured the 2023 Forward Gal (G3) at Gulfstream and Eight Belles (G2) at Churchill Downs, is slated to make her first start since July.

Christophe Clement-trained Big Invasion is scheduled to make a title defense in the Silks Run, a five-furlong dash for older horses carded as Race 9. Grade 1 stakes-placed Big Invasion is coming off a second-place finish in the Nov. 4 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) at Santa Anita. Trainer Laura Cazares has a powerful 1-2 punch with Panther Island and Yes I Am Free, multiple turf sprint stakes winners. Dale Romans-trained Coppola enters the Silks Run off a victory in the Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint last time out.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Tyler Gaffalione won both ends of the early Daily Double, scoring aboard Dundie ($7) in Race 1 and War Beat ($6.60) in Race 2.

Two-time defending Championship Meet titlist Irad Ortz Jr. doubled aboard Artemis Sound ($4.80) in Race 5 and Classic Mo Town ($4.80) in Race 8.