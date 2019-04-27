Champion Pretty Mischievous Returns to Work Tab Thursday 2/22/2024

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $475,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Godolphin homebred Pretty Mischievous, the Eclipse Award champion 3-year-old filly of 2023, registered her first timed work of the year Thursday at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

Pretty Mischievous went three furlongs in an easy 37.65 seconds over a fast main track for trainer Brendan Walsh, her first breeze since late October.

“She went nice, just an easy three-eighths and galloped out a half-mile,” Walsh said. “It went good and we are glad to get her back on the work tab.”

Pretty Mischievous has not raced since finishing second as the favorite in the Cotillion (G1) Sept. 23 at Parx. She was entered in the Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) Nov. 4 at Santa Anita but withdrawn when Walsh wasn’t pleased with how she was heading into the race.

“We’ve done plenty of galloping with her the last few weeks at Palm Meadows to get a good bottom on her,” Walsh said. “She looks like she’s done very well with her little break and we look forward to the year ahead.”

The Cotillion snapped a three-race win streak for Pretty Mischievous that began with a 10-1 upset of the Kentucky Oaks (G1) and continued in the Acorn (G1) at Belmont Park and Saratoga’s Test (G1). She kicked off her championship season with a victory in the Rachel Alexandra (G2) at Fair Grounds.

“We are very proud of her. She was a tribute to everybody on the Godolphin team and my own team here,” Walsh said. “Hopefully she moves forward this year and I think we can have another very good year with her if she does.”

Walsh said the connections have not settled on a starting point for Pretty Mischievous to launch her 4-year-old season.

“Not really. We’ll just see how things fare down here,” he said. “We won’t be in any rush with her. We’ll let her tell us when she’s ready.”

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 has an estimated pool of $475,000 Friday afternoon.

The sequence begins with Race 4, a 5 ½ furlong event for fillies and mares on Tapeta. The seven-horse field has a 5-2 favorite in Jokes Up, claimed by Bobby Dibona for $35,000 off a four-length victory Jan. 21.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Weekday Posts Move Beginning Wednesday

Beginning Feb. 28, Gulfstream Park will move first race post times Wednesday through Friday to 1:10 p.m. Weekend post times will remain at 12:10 p.m.

On March 2, Fountain of Youth Day, first race post will be 11:15 a.m.

Who’s Hot: Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. doubled Thursday aboard She Taks Cash ($5.20) in Race 1 and Principia ($5.20) in Race 3.