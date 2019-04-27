Championship Meet Begins Thanksgiving Day with Wait a While 11/22/2024

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $250,000

Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Pool Set for Sunday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 2024-2025 Championship Meet will get underway Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, with an eight-race program with an 11:15 a.m. first-race post time.

The card will be anchored by the $115,000 Wait a While, a 7 ½-furlong turf stakes for 2-year-old fillies that will go to post at 2:40 p.m. Godolphin’s Civetta, who finished second by a neck in the Matron (G3) at Aqueduct last time out, tops a field of 12 and one also-eligible.

Irad Ortiz Jr., who has the mount on the Brendan Walsh-trained Civetta, has been named to ride in seven of the eight races. Ortiz, who rode 119 winners to top the standings last season, will seek his sixth Championship Meet riding title in the last seven seasons.

Racing will be conducted four days a week (Thursday-Sunday) through December, when a five-day-a-week schedule (Wednesday-Sunday) will be offered through March 30. First-Race post time is set for 12:20 p.m.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimate $250,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for 11th consecutive racing days following an Oct. 26 mandatory payout that yielded multiple payoffs of $40,299.22.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $65,000 Juvenile Sprint, a 5 ½ furlong stakes for Florida-bred 2-year-olds on Tapeta, in Race 6 and the $75,000 Extravagant Kid, a 5 ½-furlong overnight handicap fo0r 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta, in Race 10.

A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 pool is scheduled for Sunday, the closing day of Gulfstream’s Sunshine Meet

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

A $64,847.53 pool was carried over to the Late Pick 5 Friday, when an additional $641,792 was bet into the multi-race wager that spanned Races 5-9.

Multiple tickets with all five winners in a sequence that included the odds-on victories by White Abarrio in Race 6 and Steal Sunshine in Race 8 were each worth $377.55