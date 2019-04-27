Civetta Determined Winner of $115,000 Wait a While 11/28/2024

2YO Filly Captures First Stake of Championship Meet

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Godolphin homebred Civetta split horses at the top of the stretch and held off 30-1 longshot Winning Streep through the final eighth of a mile to register a popular neck victory in Thursday’s $115,000 Wait a While at Gulfstream Park.

The 7 ½-furlong Wait a While for 2-year-old fillies going two turns on the grass headlined a special Thanksgiving Day program that marked the opening of Gulfstream’s 2024-2025 Championship Meet.

Favored at 4-5 in a field of 11, Civetta ($3.80) gave jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., chasing a track-record sixth Championship Meet riding title, his third win of the day. The winning time was 1:28.50 over a firm turf course.

“I had a beautiful trip,” Ortiz said. “The trainer just told me to keep her relaxed and covered up. It was her first time going two turns. She relaxed beautifully going into the first turn. The trainer said she would be there when I asked her. I took my time. I asked her turning for home and she did the rest.”

Ortiz settled Civetta in third along the inside as Obliging, breaking from the rail, got out quickly and went the opening quarter-mile in 23.90 seconds pressed to her outside by Sweet Sash. Its Witchcraft, who raced in fourth early, moved up to challenge the leader following a half in 47.81 as Ortiz sat behind with plenty of horse.

Once straightened for home Ortiz was able to navigate Civetta between It’s Witchcraft and Ramsey Pond and accelerate to the lead as Winning Streep launched her bid on the far outside. The two matched strides as they separated from the field past the sixteenth pole but Civetta held sway while Ramsey Pond held third over It’s Witchcraft with Bellavinino fifth.

It was the second win from four starts and first in a stakes for Civetta, a daughter of Into Mischief out of the Medaglia d’Oro mare Sentiero Italia. In her prior start she took a late lead but got nailed at the wire in the six-furlong Matron (G3) Oct. 6 at Aqueduct, beaten a neck.

“She ran well and did it well. That filly came to her a little bit, but I think she still hadn’t gotten into her rhythm by then,” winning trainer Brendan Walsh said. “She looked like she was always going to hold her. It was great to get a stakes win for her from that family. It’s fantastic, really. She’s had a good little 2-year-old year so, hopefully, we’ve got plenty to build on for next year with her.”