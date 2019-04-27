Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 Debuts Saturday at Gulfstream, Santa Anita 1/4/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 will debut Saturday at Gulfstream Park and Santa Anita.

The two-track, multi-race wager is a $1 base wager with a player-friendly 15 percent takeout that will be offered every Saturday and Sunday through April 7.

The Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 sequence will include three races at Gulfstream (Races 9, 10 and 11) and two races at Santa Anita (Races 5 and 7).

The sequence kicks off at 4:06 p.m. ET with Gulfstream’s Race 9, the $125,000 Ginger Brew, a mile turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies, followed by the $100,000 Limehouse, a six-furlong stakes for 3-year-olds, in Race 10 at Gulfstream (4:35 p.m. ET).

The Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 sequence continues in Race 5 (5 p.m. ET) at Santa Anita, a six-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds on turf, before returning to Gulfstream (5:05 p.m. ET) for Race 11, the $125,000 Palm Beach, a mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds.

The sequence wraps up at Santa Anita (6 p.m.) in Race 7, the $100,000 San Vicente, a seven-furlong stakes for 3-year-olds).

In the event there are no tickets sold with all five winners, there will be no consolation payoff. One-hundred percent of the net pool will be carried over to the next Coast-to-Coast Pick 5.

Courtlandt Farm’s Change of Command is scheduled to make his highly anticipated return off a dazzling maiden victory Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The Shug McGaughey-trained son of Into Mischief, who was purchased for $1,050,000 at the 2022 Keeneland September sale, is rated as the 9-5 morning-line favorite in a field of six 3-year-olds assembled for Race 7, a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance.

Change of Command broke through with a 6 ½-length victory in a seven-furlong maiden special weight race at Gulfstream Dec. 17.

Jose Ortiz has the return mount.

Trade Winds Farm’s Raguel, an impressive maiden winner in a two-turn off-the-turf race at Churchill Downs for trainer Brendan Walsh; and Chisparrajos, who finished third in a recent optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream after getting bumped at the start and setting a pressured early pace for trainer Fausto Gutierrez, should provide plenty of competition for the McGaughey trainee.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $125,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Defending Championship Meet titlist Irad Ortiz Jr. doubled aboard Race Craft ($3.60) in Race 4 and Champagne Juan ($5) in Race 6.