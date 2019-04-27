Comedy Town Stays Perfect on Dirt in Benny the Bull 8/24/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Following 24 starts on turf or Tapeta to begin his career with average results, Comedy Town scored his third-straight victory on dirt while winning Saturday’s $100,000 Benny the Bull at Gulfstream Park.

The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained 6-year gelding made a four-wide sweep to the lead on the turn into the homestretch under Drayden Van Dyke before getting the better of a stretch battle with a stubborn Loco Abarrio and jockey Edwin Gonzalez. The son of Speightstown, who was favored at 3-5, scored by 1 ¾ lengths after running seven furlongs over a sealed muddy track in 1:22.73.

“He showed good speed. I was in a good spot. I was four-wide the whole way, but on the dirt it’s all about momentum for me,” Van Dyke said. “If I had the chance to tuck in, I would have, but he was taking me so nice, I didn’t want to bother him. I felt like a had a lot of horse. Edwin’s horse, Loco Abarrio, he challenged me pretty good at the top of the lane. Edwin was trying to stick with me, and I was trying to get away from him. When I got after him left-handed he kicked on. He’s 3-for-3 on the dirt – that’s impressive.”

Comedy Town was claimed for $25,000 by Joseph and Ten Twenty Racing March 15 after finishing a close second on Tapeta. He ran once more on Tapeta before Joseph decided to make a change of surfaces. Comedy Town went on to register a front-running two-length victory over a sloppy track in a June 8 optional claiming allowance at six furlongs. He came right back to earn a 100 Beyer Speed Figure in the July 6 Smile Sprint, in which he rallied from mid-pack to win by 1 ¼ lengths after running six furlongs in 1:10.

Loco Abarrio held second, a length ahead of early pacesetter Vivir Con Alegria.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000

The 10-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $125,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park. The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the third racing day following an Aug. 18 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.