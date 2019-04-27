Comedy Town Took to Fast Track Victory in Smile Sprint 7/6/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – While Run Classic and Sibelius were running in the March 30 Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1), Comedy Town was settling into Saffie Joseph Jr.’s stable after being claimed for $25,000 two weeks earlier.

Saturday, the 6-year-old gelding blasted past Run Classic and Sibelius in the stretch to pull off an 11-1 upset in the $120,000 Smile Sprint at Gulfstream Park.

Owned by Joseph and Two Twenty Racing, Comedy Town was making his very first start on a fast dirt surface in his 26-race career. The son of Speightstown ran on Tapeta in his first start for his new connections before winning an optional claiming allowance on slop in his main-track debut last time out.

“He was working good on dirt a week after we claimed him. He ran his first race on Tapeta, and he didn’t run that good. I decided to give him a chance on the dirt. Last time when he won it was a sloppy track,” Joseph said. “He was training well, and today he was super impressive. He sat off horses, he went by some nice horses. Sibelius won a Group 1. He proved he is legit and he showed a new dimension.”

Comedy Town settled off a hot pace contested by Joseph-trained Swirvin and 6-5 favorite Octane, with Sibelius poised to pounce three-wide after a half-mile in 44.97 seconds. Comedy Town sudden loomed boldly while in full stride under jockey Drayden Van Dyke on the turn into the homestretch. Sibelius took the lead at the top of the stretch, but Comedy Town surged past him on his way to a 1 1/4-length victory. Run Classic closed mildly to finish second,1 ½ lengths ahead of Sibelius. Swirvin finished fourth 3 ½ lengths farther back.

Comedy Town, one of four winners saddled by Joseph on Saturday’s 10-race program, ran six furlongs in 1:10.03.

“He broke good. Looked like a really tough race on paper. Saffie just said if my other horse breaks good sit off of him. If I break good, just don’t kill each other. I ended up being right behind the speed,” Van Dyke said. “I was able to get outside around the 3/8th pole and I was pleasantly surprised how loaded I was going into the turn. I was excited to let him do his thing down the lane and thankfully we had enough to get it done.”

The 20-cent jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $100,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday on the second racing day following last Sunday’s mandatory payout.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, anchored by the $100,000 Soldier’s Dancer in Race 10. The mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds and up drew a field of 11. Stat, the in-form 5-2 morning-line favorite, is one of four horses entered by Saffie Joseph Jr. The $75,000 Successful Native Handicap will kick off the sequence in Race 5. XY Speed will seek his fourth straight victory in the five-furlong turf dash for 3-year-olds and up as the 4-5 morning-line favorite.

The jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.