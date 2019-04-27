Curlin Florida Derby (G1) Still Possible for Victory Avenue 3/20/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Victory Avenue, the precocious 3-year-old maiden trained by Gustavo Delgado who was scratched the morning of the $400,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2), will be entered Saturday in the March 30 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) if all goes well during a planned breeze later this week at Gulfstream Park.

“We’ll look to see how he breezes Friday or Saturday, and if all goes well our first option is to stay home [at Gulfstream],” said Ramiro Restrepo, who represents part of Victory Avenue’s ownership group. “We’re also nominated to the Wood (G2, April 6 at Aqueduct), or we could pack up and wait for Churchill Downs or Keeneland and a maiden race. He’s a wickedly, wickedly talented horse, so we want to do what’s right, so we’ll monitor him as we go along.”

A high energy horse who is still a bit immature, Victory Avenue was scratched from the March 2 Fountain of Youth when he was unusually quiet the morning of the race. The son of champion Arrogate has raced only once, finishing second in his debut Jan. 27 behind Speak Easy, who was also scratched from the Fountain of Youth when he ran off, dropped his jockey, and hit the rail shortly after the post parade.

The $1 million Florida Derby, which has produced 25 Kentucky Derby winners, is expected to draw a quality field including 2-year-old champion Fierceness, a troubled third in the Feb. 3 Holy Bull (G3), Hades, the upset winner of the Holy Bull, and the second, third and fourth place finishers from the Fountain of Youth – Le Dom Bro, Frankie’s Empire and Real Macho.

The post position draw for the Derby will take place Saturday afternoon at approximately 1:50 p.m. The draw can be seen live at GulfstreamPark.com.

Thursday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $525,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for a 11th racing day following a March 3 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, anchored by a $92,000 optional claiming allowance in Race 9. Graded-stakes winner English Bee the Graham Motion-trained 2-1 morning-line favorite, returns in the 7 ½-furlong turf event for older horses, off a very troubled 2024 debut. Hall of Famer John Velazquez has the mount.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

There will also be a carryover of $7,021 in the Super Hi-5.

Who’s Hot: Miguel Vasquez doubled with bookend wins, scoring aboard Maclin ($12.40) in Race 1 and Acquired Taste ($8) in Race 8.