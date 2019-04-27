D’Angelo Optimistic with Ascot ‘Win & In’ Races Saturday at Gulfstream 5/10/2024

Royal Palm Juvenile Stakes Winners Earn a Spot at Royal Ascot

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Jose D’Angelo admits he was a bit melancholy watching Saturday’s Kentucky Derby (G1).

Up until the morning of April 14, D’Angelo was guaranteed his first starter in the Derby with Morplay Racing LLC’s Tampa Bay Derby (G3) runner-up No More Times. But that morning the colt sustained a condylar fracture, knocking him out of the Derby.

“It was sad,” D’Angelo said. “But the surgery he had went well and he’s doing well in Ocala recovering. We’re giving him all the time he needs. He’s a very important horse.”

While D’Angelo missed his shot at the Derby, he’s hoping to win a trip to Great Britain’s Royal Ascot meet Saturday when he saddles Gabaldon and Enterdadragon in the $120,000 Royal Palm Juvenile at Gulfstream Park.

The Royal Palm Juvenile and $120,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, both at five furlongs, are automatic qualifiers for a choice of six stakes for juveniles during Great Britain’s prestigious Royal Ascot meeting that will run June 18-22. The winners of both of Saturday’s stakes will also earn $25,000 travel stipends.

Last year, Crimson Advocate parlayed her victory in the Juvenile Fillies into a score in the Queen Mary (G2) at Royal Ascot.

“I’d like to go to Royal Ascot one year,” D’Angelo said. “Maybe this will be the year.”

The Royal Palm Juvenile drew a field of 12 juveniles – eight making their first start – including D’Angelo’s starters. One of the colts that has started, Raise the Bar, is the likely favorite based on his debut victory at Keeneland April 10 over a sloppy track. Trainer Wesley Ward, who has saddled a dozen winners at Royal Ascot, is also 32-percent with juveniles.

D’Angelo is optimistic with his two starters. Gabaldon, a son of Gone Astray who has Emisael Jaramillo riding, worked well April 26 over the grass. “We put him out there and he liked it,” D’Angelo said. “He did good against an older horse he worked with, too. That’s a good sign.”

Enterdadragon, a son of Outwork to be ridden by Leonel Reyes, worked over the turf last week. “I think he may be better long, but this is a good first step.”