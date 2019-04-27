D’Angelo Prepares for Royal Ascot with Gabaldon 6/9/2024

Video

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Soldi Stable LLC’s Gabaldon, impressive when winning the $120,000 Royal Palm Juvenile May 11 at Gulfstream Park, began his trip to Great Britain this weekend to compete in the prestigious Royal Ascot Meet June 18-22.

Gabaldon’s victory in the Royal Palm Juvenile earned him an automatic stakes berth at Royal Ascot and a $25,000 travel stipend.

For Gabaldon’s trainer, Jose D’Angelo, it’s another step in his rise to prominence since traveling from Venezuela to South Florida in 2018 while making yet another trans-Atlantic trip.

After saddling Jesus’ Team for a third-place finish in the 2020 Preakness (G1) and second place finishes in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1) and 2021 Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), D’Angelo traveled to Dubai, where his former claimer finished sixth in the 2021 Dubai World Cup (G1). In February, he finished third in the Saudi Derby (G3) with Bentornato, a multiple stakes-winning Florida-bred. In March, he traveled again to Dubai with Caramel Chip, who finished sixth in the Godolphin Mile (G2).

Gulfstream host and analyst Samantha Perry caught up with D’Angelo over the weekend as Gabaldon left D’Angelo’s barn at Palm Meadows for Royal Ascot.

Video: Click here to view