David Egan Makes First Visit to Gulfstream’s Winner’s Circle 1/18/2024

Roaring Forties Back for Title Defense in Sunday’s Sunshine Turf

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $550,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – European jockey David Egan made his first visit to the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle Thursday after scoring aboard Grey Princess ($4.40) in Race 1, a 1 1/16-mile maiden claiming race on Tapeta.

The Irish-born 24-year-old jockey, who was England’s champion apprentice in 2017, is spending a month in South Florida during Europe’s offseason, riding primarily for London football agent and businessman Kia Joorabchian’s AMO Racing USA and trainer Jorge Delgado.

Degado saddled Flying B Ranch Cattle Company LLC’s Grey Princess, Egan’s 12th mount during the Championship Meet.

“I’ve loved it. I recently have been lucky to have a contract with AMO Racing in the UK, so that as the connection between myself and Jorge Delgado,” Egan said. “He told me to come over here for a month and get to know the horses. He was trying to aim for the Pegasus. I came out here and everyone’s been welcoming.”

AMO Racing USA’s Kingmax is on the final invitation list for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational Jan. 27 at Gulfstream. Kingmax finished second, a head behind Main Event, in the Dec. 30 Fort Lauderdale (G2) with Egan aboard.

Egan rode Flying B Ranch Cattle Company LLC’s Origami Girl for a maiden claiming victory at Tampa Bay last week.

From 2019 to 2022, Egan rode under contract to Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal, for whom he rode Mishriff to victories in the 2021 Saudi Cup (G1) and Dubai Sheema Classic (G1). He has won European Classics aboard Roger Varian-trained Eldar Eldarov in the 2022 St. Leger (G1) and the 2023 Irish St. Leger (G1).

Egan’s father, John, is a jockey and his mother, Sandra Hughes, trained 2015 Irish Grand National winner Thunder and Roses.

Borders Racing Stable Ltd.’s Roaring Forties is scheduled to make a title defense in Sunday’s $75,000 Sunshine Turf at Gulfstream Park.

The Katerina Vassilieva-trained 8-year-old gelding registered a front-running victory in the 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for older Florida-breds that will headline Sunday’s 10-race program.

The son of Stormy Atlantic will be reunited with Sean Bridgmohan, who guided him to victory in last season’s Sunshine Turf.

Trainer Michael Maker will be represented in the seven-horse field by Me and Mr. C and Max K.O., who finished third and fifth behind Roaring Forties last year. Paradise Farms Corp. and David Staudacher’s Me and Mr. C, a three-time stakes winner this season, is coming off a late-charging second in the $100,000 St. Augustine Handicap on Tapeta Dec. 30 at Gulfstream. Ten Twenty Racing’s Max K.O. is an 8-year-old veteran who has won 10 of 35 career starts on turf. Irad Ortiz Jr. has the return mount on Me and Mr. C, while Tyler Gaffalione has the call on Max K.O.

Trainer Michael Trombetta will be represented in the Sunshine Turf by Live Oak Plantation’s Souper Blessing and Forever Souper. Super Blessing, a 4-year-old son of Temple City, is coming off a victory in the Tropical Park Derby at Gulfstream. Forever Souper, a late-developing five-year-old son of American Pharoah who was nosed out in a recent Tampa Bay Downs turf allowance.

John Oxley and Breeze Easy LLC’s Boppy O., who finished a half-length off Souper Blessing while finishing third in the Tropical Park Derby, and Soldi Stable LLC and Ohana Racing LLC’s Space Runner, an in-form son of Brody’s Cause, round out the field.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $550,000 for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 13 consecutive racing days following a mandatory payout Dec. 30.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, headlined by a deep mile optional claiming allowance for 4-year-olds and up in Race 7.

Legacy Racing’s Mr. Ripple is slated to make his first start since finishing fourth in last season’s $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) and his first start for trainer Christophe Clement. The son of Dialed In enters the race off a couple ‘bullet’ works. Shaq Diesel, who finished 12th in the Florida Derby, returned from a six-month layoff for trainer David Fawkes to win an optional claimer here and win the Marion County Sire Stakes at Tampa Bay Dec. 9. Bourbon Resolve, trained by Ian Wilkes, broke his maiden at Keeneland in April after two failed attempts last winter at Gulfstream, and returned seven months later to finish third at Churchill Downs against allowance company, beaten less than a length. Unbridled Honor has raced only three times since February of 2022, and makes his first start since May. The Todd Pletcher-trained 6-year-old finished second in the Lexington (G2) and sixth in the Preakness (G1), both in 2021. OXO Equine LLC’s Endpoint is set to make his first start for trainer Chad Brown after finishing second in the two-turn allowance at Churchill Downs last out. Whisper Hill Farm LLC’s Unbridled Honor, whose oft-interrupted career includes a second.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Edgard Zayas doubled aboard Love Mami Love ($3.80) in Race 2 and Hay Hay Harry ($6.60) in Race 4.