Delgado Looking for Prevent to Show Up in Saturday’s Showing Up 10/31/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Disappointed by Prevent’s most recent runner-up effort, trainer Jorge Delgado is looking for the son of Neolithic to show up in Saturday’s $95,000 Showing Up at Gulfstream Park.

BC Racing LLC’s Prevent was upset as the 4-5 favorite in an Oct. 5 optional claiming allowance in his first start since being transferred to Delgado. The Florida-bred colt will face 11 other 3-year-olds in the Showing Up, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes that will co-headline Saturday’s 11-race program with the $95,000 Armed Forces, a mile turf stakes for 2-year-olds.

“We were expecting more that day. It was raining during the race. Maybe it wasn’t the best setup for him. It was a small field,” said Delgado of the four-horse field. “He is training very well. He should be competitive. He doesn’t have the best post position with the 12.”

Delgado is hopeful that Prevent can take advantage of a quick start with no one to his outside.

“He’s a horse that wants to be on the lead and he wants to be free,” Delgado said. “He’s a horse that the longer he goes the better he will do.”

Prevent, who will be ridden back by Edgard Zayas, is rated at 6-1 on the morning line in the well-matched Showing Up field behind 4-1 morning-line favorite Silent Heart.

Terry Hamilton and Koocanusa Ventures’ Silent Heart has shown a distinct fondness for the turf at Gulfstream in the past – something that runs in his bloodlines. Silent Heart is a homebred son of Heart to Heart, who was a force on Gulfstream turf between 2016 and 2018 for Hamilton and trainer Brian Lynch. The multiple Grade 1 stakes-winning son of English Channel captured the 2018 Gulfstream Park Turf (G1), currently contested as the Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1), after winning the El Prado and Canadian Turf (G3) in 2017 and the Canadian Turf and the Ft. Lauderdale (G2) in 2016.

Silent Heart, who finished second at Horseshoe Indianapolis and Churchill Downs in his first two starts, graduated impressively in a five-furlong maiden special weight on turf last Dec. 7 before coming right back to win a five-furlong optional claiming race on Tapeta a month later. Back on turf, Silent Heart was beaten by just a neck while finishing third in the Colonel Liam March 2.

The Lynch trainee has gone winless in three subsequent starts, including a third-place finish in an Oct. 6 allowance while returning from a five-month layoff.

Edgar Perez is scheduled to ride Silent Heart, whose best showings have been at the five-furlong distance for the first time Saturday.

Gary Barber’s In a Jam also returns to Gulfstream, where he captured the 1 1/16-mile Not Surprising on Tapeta June 8. The son of Preservationist hasn’t won in four subsequent out-of-town races, but he did finish a troubled third in the Secretariat (G2) at Colonial Downs three starts back.

Trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, In a Jam won back-to-back starts on turf during the Championship Meet, graduating at a mile and coming back to capture a 7 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance.

In a Jam, who is rated at 5-1 on the morning line, will be ridden by Emisael Jaramillo.

Breeders’ Cup Simulcast at Gulfstream Park Friday and Saturday

Full Breeders’ Cup programs will be simulcast from Del Mar Friday and Saturday at Gulfstream Park in conjunction with live cards highlighted by three highly competitive turf stakes.

Friday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected for grow to an estimated $50,000 on the second racing day following last Saturday’s mandatory payout that yielded multiple winning tickets of $40,299.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, anchored by the $95,000 Cellars Shiraz, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for fillies and mares featuring a highly anticipated clash between Vive Veuve and Majestic Venezuela.