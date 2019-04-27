Dornoch ‘Great’ Morning After Fountain of Youth (G2) Win 3/3/2024

Decision on Final Derby Prep Expected Later This Week

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Dornoch exited his popular victory in Saturday’s $400,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park so well that his trainer Danny Gargan expects to make a decision on the hot Triple Crown prospect’s next start “towards the end of the week.”

Dornoch, who scored a 1 ¾-length triumph in the key prep for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1), is stabled at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

“He’s great. He looked good this morning. He cooled out nice. We’re happy with him. He ate up well,” Gargan said. “We’re pleased with him.”

Following Dornoch’s professional performance as the 1-5 favorite in the 1 1/16-mile Fountain of Youth, Gargan said the 3-year-old full brother to 2023 Kentucky Derby (G1) winner Mage would likely return in either the March 30 Florida Derby at Gulfstream or the April 6 Blue Grass (G1) at Keeneland.

The late scratch of Speak Easy and the Saturday morning scratches of Locked and Victory Avenue prompted Gargan to alter his game plan for the Fountain of Youth.

“We wanted to sit behind horses. The scratches hurt. We just decided to go ahead and take control of the race. He did it pretty handily,” Gargan said. “He didn’t have to run too hard, so we’ll have plenty of horse. We should be able to come back quick and be fine. We’re just got to keep moving and stay lucky.”

Dornoch broke cleanly from the starting gate shook off the early rail challenge from Le Dom Bro to take a lead approaching the backstretch that he would never relinquish while requiring mild encouragement from jockey Luis Saez.

The son of Good Magic entered the Fountain of Youth off a gutsy triumph in the Remsen (G2) at Aqueduct, where he nosed out Sierra Leone, who came back to win the Risen Star (G2) at Fair Grounds. Dornoch, who currently ranks second in Kentucky Derby qualifying points, established himself as a prime Triple Crown prospect with his victory in the Fountain of Youth.

Dornoch is owned by West Paces Racing LLC, R. A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC and Two Eight Racing LLC and Pine Racing Stables.

“It’s exciting, but you need to stay focused with the task at hand and just be thankful you’re in this position,” Gargan said. “Working for guys who have been in the Derby and stuff, you just have to remember the way everything went and stay in your lane, not try to get too creative, and just let the horse get you there.”

Vicente Stella Stables LLC’s Le Dom Bro, who made an inside challenge at the top of the stretch before settling for second at 27-1, also exited the Fountain of Youth in good order. A start in the Florida Derby is likely.

“I’d say it’s 90 percent for the Florida Derby,” said Vicente Stella, whose son of Mucho Macho Man is trained by Eniel Cordero.

If Dornoch and Le Dom Bro do run in the Florida Derby one horse waiting for them will likely be Hades. The undefeated winner of the Holy Bull (G3) worked four furlongs Sunday morning at Gulfstream in :48.64. It was his third work since winning the Holy Bull Feb. 3.