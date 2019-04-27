Dozen Hall of Famers to Attend Jockeys and Jeans at Gulfstream 12/3/2024

Event to be held Saturday, Jan. 11

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Angel Cordero, Jerry Bailey, Steve Cauthen, Julie Krone, Edgar Prado, Pat Day, Laffit Pincay, Ramon Dominguez, Jean Cruguet and Chris McCarron are just a few of the names confirmed to attend the 10th annual Jockeys and Jeans event at Gulfstream Park Saturday, Jan. 11.

The annual fundraiser, which will include a luncheon and other events at Gulfstream, has raised more than $3 million for the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF).

Other riders confirmed to attend the event include Jose Santos, Jorge Velasquez, Earlie Fires, Alex Solis, Bill Boland, Mike Manganello and current riders John Velazquez, Javier Castellano and Joel Rosario.

The event, to be held in the Flamingo Room overlooking Gulfstream, includes lunch, a meet and greet with all guests, autographs, photos, live and silent auctions, and a free collectible giveaway.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased now: Click here for tickets

For more information on Jockeys and Jeans, click here.

For more information on PDJF, click here.